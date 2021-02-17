News18»News»India»Punjab Municipal Election Results 2021 Live Updates: High Stakes for Congress, 3 Other Parties as Counting Begins Amid Farmers' Protest
Punjab Municipal Election Results 2021 Live Updates: High Stakes for Congress, 3 Other Parties as Counting Begins Amid Farmers' Protest
Punjab Municipal Election Results 2021 Live Updates: The results of elections in 2,302 wards of eight municipal corporations and 109 municipal council-nagar panchayats in Punjab will be declared today (Wednesday), even as repolling was ordered in two polling booths of SAS Nagar and three polling booths of municipal councils of Patran and Samana in Patiala. The polls are being seen as an acid test for all the four main political parties, namely, Congress, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Shiromani Akali Dal and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).
The high octane civic body poll was the first ground level electoral battle after the farmers' agitation began over the centre's farm laws. The political parties including ruling Congress and former ally of the BJP, the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) have pegged these civic polls as a 'referendum’ on the farm laws.
Incidents of violence were reported through the course of the polling in Muktsar, Ropar and Patiala. Nine people were wounded, a few serious, in a clash in Ropar. The clash followed a heated argument between supporters of Congress and the Shiromani Akali Dal, who accused each other of trying to bribe voters in the ongoing civic body elections. Another clash was reported in Tarn Taran and in Guru Harsahai in Batala.
Feb 17, 2021 09:04 (IST)
Reports were received from the RO of Samana about the damage caused to the EVMs by the miscreants at polling booths numbers 22 and 23 of ward number 11.
Feb 17, 2021 09:00 (IST)
Counting for municipal corporation of SAS Nagar to take place on 18 February| The commission announced to nullify the earlier polling conducted in these booths and ordered repolling on 17 February from 8 am to 4 pm. The counting for the entire municipal corporation of SAS Nagar will take place on 18 February, the spokesperson said. Repolling was held at three booths of the municipal councils of Patran and Samana in Patiala on Tuesday.
Feb 17, 2021 08:55 (IST)
Punjab Election Commission Orders Repolling| The Punjab election commission on Tuesday ordered re-polling at two booths of the SAS Nagar municipal corporation on 17 February after receiving reports of irregularities during voting on 14 February, when elections were held for over a hundred civic bodies in the state.The order comes on a day repolling was conducted in three booths of the Patran and the Samana municipal councils in Patiala following reports of electronic voting machines being damaged by some miscreants.
Feb 17, 2021 08:42 (IST)
Of the total candidates, 2,832 are independents, 2,037 from the ruling Congress while 1,569 are SAD nominees. The BJP, AAP and BSP fielded 1,003, 1,606 and 160 candidates, respectively.
Feb 17, 2021 08:33 (IST)
Eight Municipal Corporations (Abohar, Batala, Kapurthala, SAS Nagar, Hoshairpur, Pathankot, Moga and Bhatinda) in Punjab went to the polls along with 109 Municipal Councils/Nagar Panchayats on February 14, 2021.
Feb 17, 2021 08:27 (IST)
Result of the SAS Nagar municipal corporation to be announced later
However, the result of the SAS Nagar municipal corporation is likely to be announced later as the Punjab election commission has announced repolling at two booths of the municipal corporation, and counting of votes is scheduled to take place on 18 February.
Feb 17, 2021 08:24 (IST)
Live Updates| Counting of votes begins today
The Punjab State Election Commission (PSEC) will begin counting of votes today on 17 February for 2,302 wards in 117 civic bodies, polling for which was held on 14 February, Sunday.
Repolling at SAS Nagar is apart from the three polling booths of municipal councils of Patran and Samana in Patiala where repolling is being held on Tuesday following reports of EVMs being damaged by some miscreants on February 14. An official spokesperson of the SEC said the commission received reports from the sub divisional magistrate-cum-returning officer (RO) through the deputy commissioner-cum-district election officer SAS Nagar district in which they reported irregularities during polling.
They also sought repolling in booth number 32 and 33 of ward number 10 of Sahibzada Ajit Singh (SAS) Nagar MC. The commission announced to nullify the earlier polling conducted in these booths and ordered repolling on February 17 from 8 am to 4 pm in these two booths.
The counting for the entire municipal corporation of SAS Nagar will take place on February 18. Over 70 per cent voting was recorded in the elections to over hundred civic bodies in Punjab on Sunday amid stray incidents of skirmishes at some places. The opposition parties on Sunday accused the ruling Congress of capturing booths and indulging in violence.
Violence at Polling Booths
Reports of a minor clashes between Congress workers and the AAP workers in ward no. 7 at Tarn Taran also were brought to the notice of the State Election Commission. AAP workers staged a dharna in Samana against alleged high-handedness of Congress leaders. Reports of violence and booth capturing at various booths in Nabha, Rajpura and Patran.