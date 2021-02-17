Punjab Municipal Election Results 2021 Live Updates: High Stakes for Congress, 3 Other Parties as Counting Begins Amid Farmers' Protest

Amritsar: Residents stand in a queue to cast their votes during Punjab municipal elections, near Amritsar, Sunday, February 14, 2021. (Image: PTI)



Repolling at SAS Nagar is apart from the three polling booths of municipal councils of Patran and Samana in Patiala where repolling is being held on Tuesday following reports of EVMs being damaged by some miscreants on February 14. An official spokesperson of the SEC said the commission received reports from the sub divisional magistrate-cum-returning officer (RO) through the deputy commissioner-cum-district election officer SAS Nagar district in which they reported irregularities during polling.



They also sought repolling in booth number 32 and 33 of ward number 10 of Sahibzada Ajit Singh (SAS) Nagar MC. The commission announced to nullify the earlier polling conducted in these booths and ordered repolling on February 17 from 8 am to 4 pm in these two booths.



The counting for the entire municipal corporation of SAS Nagar will take place on February 18. Over 70 per cent voting was recorded in the elections to over hundred civic bodies in Punjab on Sunday amid stray incidents of skirmishes at some places. The opposition parties on Sunday accused the ruling Congress of capturing booths and indulging in violence.



Violence at Polling Booths



Incidents of violence were reported through the course of the polling in Muktsar, Ropar and Patiala. Nine people were wounded, a few serious, in a clash in Ropar. The clash followed a heated argument between supporters of Congress and the Shiromani Akali Dal, who accused each other of trying to bribe voters in the ongoing civic body elections. Another clash was reported in Tarn Taran and in Guru Harsahai in Batala.



Reports of a minor clashes between Congress workers and the AAP workers in ward no. 7 at Tarn Taran also were brought to the notice of the State Election Commission. AAP workers staged a dharna in Samana against alleged high-handedness of Congress leaders. Reports of violence and booth capturing at various booths in Nabha, Rajpura and Patran.