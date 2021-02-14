Punjab Municipal Elections 2021 LIVE Updates: Clash Between Akalis, Congress Workers in Muktsar; Dense Fog Affects Polling in Ferozepur

Violence Reported in Muktsar District, Cong, Akali Candidates Indulged in Violent Clash | The polling for municipal council elections began on a violent note in Muktsar. Former senior vice president of Muktsar Municipal Council Yadwinder Singh Yadu, a Congress candidate from Ward 4 and his supporter Sudhir Sharma got injured in a late night clash between the Akalis and Congress men at Kotkapura Road on the outskirts of Muktsar town. Congress leader and ex-MLA Muktsar Karan Kaur Brar has blamed some Akalis for the violence.
BJP Candidates Given Special Security Cover | Amid ongoing farmers protest, Tight security arrangements are in place as nearly 18,000 police personnel have been deployed to conduct free and fair elections, senior officials said. Special security cover, though temporary, has been provided to Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders and candidates in some sensitive areas as the party is facing anger of the farmer unions in the wake of protests.
Will Farmers Protest Play a Role in Elections? The farmers' protests will play a significant role in the polls as was evident by the demand for the farmer riding tractor logo among independent candidates. The BJP and Akali Dal which initially supported the laws are predicted to have a hard time due to that while the Congress and AAP are predicted to do well since they supported the farmers from the very beginning.
Punjab Municipal Election Live Updates: There are 39,15,280 registered voters, including 20,49,777 men and 18,65,354 women voters, for the local body polls. There are also 149 transgender voters eligible to vote in the municipal polls. The four main parties in the election are the BJP, AAP, Congress and Akali Dal.
2021 Punjab Municipal Election- Here's All You Need to Know
1. The voting will start at 8 am and conclude at 4 pm.
2. Votes will be counted on February 17 and the results will be declared immediately.
3. The candidates will be fighting for eight municipal corporations. These include Bathinda Municipal Corporation, Batala Municipal Corporation, Mohali SAS Nagar Municipal Corporation, Hoshiarpur Municipal Corporation, Moga Municipal Corporation, Pathankot Municipal Corporation, Abohar Municipal Corporation and Kapurthala Municipal Corporation.
4. The state election commission has appointed 145 returning officers and 145 assistant returning officers to conduct the polls.
Polls to Begin in Punjab's 117 Urban Local Bodies | The Punjab Municipal Election 2021 will be held on Sunday, February 14, when polling will be conducted for 117 urban local bodies, which includes 109 municipal councils and nagar panchayats and eight municipal corporations. Officials have said 9,222 candidates will be contesting, including 2,832 Independents, 2,037 from Congress, 1,606 from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), 1,569 from Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) and 1,003 from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).