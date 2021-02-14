News18 Logo

Punjab Municipal Elections 2021 LIVE Updates: Clash Between Akalis, Congress Workers in Muktsar; Dense Fog Affects Polling in Ferozepur
Punjab Municipal Elections 2021 LIVE Updates: Clash Between Akalis, Congress Workers in Muktsar; Dense Fog Affects Polling in Ferozepur

Punjab Municipal Elections 2021 LIVE Updates: The voting for elections to eight municipal corporations of Abohar, Bathinda, Batala, Kapurthala, Mohali, Hoshiarpur, Pathankot and Moga and 109 municipal councils and nagar panchayats in the state will be held on February 14 from 8 am till 4 pm.

News18.com | February 14, 2021, 10:46 IST
Deputy Election Commissioner Oversees Assembly Poll Preparedness in West Bengal

Event Highlights

Punjab Municipal Elections 2021 LIVE Updates: Polling is underway for the civic body elections in Punjab today. The voting for elections to eight municipal corporations of Abohar, Bathinda, Batala, Kapurthala, Mohali, Hoshiarpur, Pathankot and Moga and 109 municipal councils and nagar panchayats in the state will be held on February 14 from 8 am till 4 pm. A total of 9,222 candidates are in the fray for 2,302 wards. Out of the total candidates, 2,832 are contesting as independents, 2,037 are of the ruling Congress and 1,569 of the Akali Dal. The number of candidates of the Bharatiya Janata Party, the Aam Aadmi Party and the BSP are 1,003, 1,606 and 160 respectively. The official spokesperson of the State Election Commission said it has set up 4,102 polling stations and out of which, 1,708 have been declared as sensitive and 861 as hypersensitive.

The spokesperson said every voter who enters the polling station before 4 pm will have the right to vote. The counting of votes will take place on February 17. The State Election Commission has also announced February 14 and 17 as dry days. Around 7,000 Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) have been deployed for voting. A total of 25,010 employees have also been deputed.
Feb 14, 2021 10:46 (IST)

Punjab Municipal Elections Live Updates | AAP worker injured in an attack by unidentified persons near a booth at Patti in Tarn Taran district. 

Feb 14, 2021 10:19 (IST)

Punjab Municipal Elections Live Updates | Ludhiana poll turnout till 10 am
Sahnewal: 16.81%
Dakha: 16.17%
Payal: 14.6%
Jagraon: 13%

Feb 14, 2021 10:11 (IST)

Violence Reported in Muktsar District, Cong, Akali Candidates Indulged in Violent Clash | The polling for municipal council elections began on a violent note in Muktsar. Former senior vice president of Muktsar Municipal Council Yadwinder Singh Yadu, a Congress candidate from Ward 4 and his supporter Sudhir Sharma got injured in a late night clash between the Akalis and Congress men at Kotkapura Road on the outskirts of Muktsar town. Congress leader and ex-MLA Muktsar Karan Kaur Brar has blamed some Akalis for the violence. 

Feb 14, 2021 09:36 (IST)

Voters Begin Casting Votes, Witness Long Queues | Voters start casting their votes in Majithia, Punjab. The voting began at 8 am and most of the polling booths witnessed long queues of voters.

Feb 14, 2021 09:08 (IST)

BJP Candidates Given Special Security Cover | Amid ongoing farmers protest, Tight security arrangements are in place as nearly 18,000 police personnel have been deployed to conduct free and fair elections, senior officials said. Special security cover, though temporary, has been provided to Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders and candidates in some sensitive areas as the party is facing anger of the farmer unions in the wake of protests.

Feb 14, 2021 08:53 (IST)

Punjab Municipal Elections Live Updates | Polling begins across Punjab. 

Feb 14, 2021 08:31 (IST)

AAP Punjab Chief Bhagwant Mann during a road show before a public rally at Rajpura, in Patiala district

Feb 14, 2021 08:12 (IST)

Will Farmers Protest Play a Role in Elections? The farmers' protests will play a significant role in the polls as was evident by the demand for the farmer riding tractor logo among independent candidates. The BJP and Akali Dal which initially supported the laws are predicted to have a hard time due to that while the Congress and AAP are predicted to do well since they supported the farmers from the very beginning.

Feb 14, 2021 07:38 (IST)

Punjab Municipal Election Live Updates: There are 39,15,280 registered voters, including 20,49,777 men and 18,65,354 women voters, for the local body polls. There are also 149 transgender voters eligible to vote in the municipal polls.  The four main parties in the election are the BJP, AAP, Congress and Akali Dal.

Feb 14, 2021 07:32 (IST)

Punjab Municipal Elections Updates: How Many Candidates are Contesting? A total of 9,222 candidates are in the fray for 2,302 wards. Out of the total candidates, 2,832 are contesting as independents, 2,037 are of the ruling Congress and 1,569 of the Akali Dal.

Feb 14, 2021 07:25 (IST)

2021 Punjab Municipal Election- Here's All You Need to Know 

1. The voting will start at 8 am and conclude at 4 pm.

2. Votes will be counted on February 17 and the results will be declared immediately.

3. The candidates will be fighting for eight municipal corporations. These include Bathinda Municipal Corporation, Batala Municipal Corporation, Mohali SAS Nagar Municipal Corporation, Hoshiarpur Municipal Corporation, Moga Municipal Corporation, Pathankot Municipal Corporation, Abohar Municipal Corporation and Kapurthala Municipal Corporation.

4. The state election commission has appointed 145 returning officers and 145 assistant returning officers to conduct the polls.

Feb 14, 2021 07:14 (IST)

Polls to Begin in Punjab's 117 Urban Local Bodies | The Punjab Municipal Election 2021 will be held on Sunday, February 14, when polling will be conducted for 117 urban local bodies, which includes 109 municipal councils and nagar panchayats and eight municipal corporations. Officials have said 9,222 candidates will be contesting, including 2,832 Independents, 2,037 from Congress, 1,606 from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), 1,569 from Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) and 1,003 from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Punjab Municipal Elections 2021 LIVE Updates: Clash Between Akalis, Congress Workers in Muktsar; Dense Fog Affects Polling in Ferozepur
Representative Image

Around 19,000 police personnel have been deputed to conduct free and fair elections, said the spokesperson. There are 20,49,777 male, 18,65,354 female and 149 transgender voters, totalling 39,15,280 registered voters in the state of Punjab for the civic elections. A total of 30 IAS or PCS officers have been deputed as observers to conduct free and fair elections, said the spokesperson. In these elections, 50 per cent of seats have been reserved for women.

All the main political parties had canvassed vigorously during the campaigning for the civic body elections in the state which will see assembly polls next year. Several Punjab ministers including Manpreet Singh Badal and Balbir Singh Sidhu had canvassed for the Congress nominees.

The SAD and the BJP are fighting these elections separately after the former walked out of the National Democratic Alliance over the farm laws issue last year. SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal and other party leaders campaigned for their party candidates.

The BJP leaders and candidates had faced farmers' protest during campaigning with the saffron party accusing the Congress of unleashing hooliganism in the guise of farmers. Several senior AAP leaders including Raghav Chadha had held roadshows in several parts of the state and had sought votes for the nominees of the main opposition party in Punjab.

The Opposition had accused the Congress of misusing the government machinery to win these polls, a charge denied by the ruling party.

