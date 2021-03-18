Punjab Night Curfew: Check Here for Last Date, Time, Rules of Coronavirus Curbs in Your State and City

The worrying coronavirus situation has forced Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh to extend the night curfew by two hours in the state’s nine. Residents in Ludhiana, Jalandhar, Patiala, Mohali, Amritsar, Gurdaspur, Hoshiarpur, Kapurthala and Rupnagar will not be able to venture out on roads between 9 pm and 5 am.

“I won’t be easy on the people. People may not like it, but it’s my duty,” the chief minister said. He expressed hope that all Punjabis will cooperate and adhere to the restrictions. Singh is not alone to have warned or imposed curbs, here’s a list of other states with covid curbs.

Madhya Pradesh

The Madhya Pradesh government on Tuesday has ordered to impose night curfew in its capital city Bhopal and Indore. Earlier, the authorities also ordered that markets in eight cities — Jabalpur, Gwalior, Ujjain, Ratlam, Burhanpur, Chhindwara, Betul, Khargone to shut at 10 pm from March 17.

Maharashtra

In Maharashtra, Nagpur in under lockdown till March 21, while containment and hotspot zones in Mumbai region’s Mira Bhayandar has been locked till March 31. Other areas in Bhayandar will be operational as per rules — Hotels, restaurants, bars will be operational with 50% capacity. Shops selling goods will remain open up to 11 pm.

Another place in Mumbai’s neighbourhood where night curfew has been enforced is Kalyan-Dombivli. Shops here can remain open only from 7 am till 7 pm. Shops will also open alternate basis (for example, left side of the roads has shops open on Saturday, the right side would then open on Sunday). The vegetable market will operate at 50% capacity. The wedding and other ceremonies will have to be held from 7am to 9 pm.

Gujarat

The Gujarat government has extended night curfew by two hours in four cities — Ahmedabad, Vadodara, Surat and Rajkot — from 10 pm to 6 am. The night curfew will be imposed in the four cities between 10 pm and 6 am from March 17 till March 31.

Uttar Pradesh

The UP administration has issued prohibitory orders issued under section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) in Ghaziabad till May 10. Guidelines have been issued for multiplexes, shopping malls, educational institutes and hotels. Shopkeepers have been asked not to entertain customers who do not wear face masks.

No gathering of people will be allowed in the COVID-19 containment zones, officials said, adding that the rule would apply to Holi and other festivals. The vehicles carrying idols and the “tazia” would not be permitted to halt on the road, the DM said.

Noida or Gautam Buddh Nagar is also under Section till April 30, prohibiting unauthorised protests and warning of action against people not following Covid-19 protocols like social distancing and wearing face masks at public places.

The restrictions have been imposed in view of the upcoming festivals such as Holi, Shab-e-Baraat, Good Friday, Navratri, Ambedkar Jayanti, Ram Navami, Mahavir Jayanti, Hanuman Jayanti etc. amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, an order stated.