Status of Moose Wala Murder Mastermind Goldy Brar 'Top Secret': Punjab CM Amid Talks of US Extradition

Punjab authorities are coordinating with international agencies in the probe involving gangster Goldy Brar, prime accused in the killing of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala, Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann told NDTV on Saturday.

Brar was detained by the police in California, Mann had confirmed on December 2, adding that he would “definitely be brought to India”. He will be in the custody of the Punjab Police “very soon”, he had told reporters.

However, shortly after the statement, intelligence agencies told CNN-News18 that Brar was neither detained nor arrested by the police but is being monitored by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) in the US.

While other reports stated Punjab Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF), intelligence agencies and the NIA consulted an FBI team in New Delhi regarding Brar’s extradition process, sources told News18 that Brar has not been arrested and is not a person of interest in the US. “However, informal talks happen between various agencies from time to time for evidence sharing…" sources said.

Punjab Chief Minister Mann told NDTV the status of Brar remains “top secret". “Very soon we will reach an understanding. It is a foreign country, we have to go by their laws… We can’t give more details right now, it’s top secret," he was quoted as saying.

State authorities are coordinating with international agencies to bring him to justice, he added.

Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, popularly known as Sidhu Moose Wala, was shot dead in Punjab’s Mansa district on May 29.

Satinderjeet Singh alias Goldy Brar, a member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, claimed responsibility for the singer’s brutal murder. A red corner notice, which allows the arrest and detention of a fugitive abroad, was issued against him.

A native of Sri Muktsar Sahib in Punjab, Brar went to Canada on a student visa in 2017 and is also a key conspirator in a Dera Sacha Sauda follower’s murder.

