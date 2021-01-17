Punjab Patwari Recruitment 2021: Apply Online For 1,152 Posts at Sssb.punjab.gov.in

The Subordinate Service Selection Board (SSSB), Punjab has invited online applications for recruitment to the posts of Irrigation Booking Clerk (Patwari) and Zilladars. As per the official notification released on the SSSB website, the application process has started on January 14. All the interested and eligible candidates can apply online by visiting sssb.punjab.gov.in.

As many as 1,152 vacancies are to be filled through this recruitment drive.

Here's the direct link to apply for Punjab Patwari Recruitment 2021

Here's the direct link for Punjab Patwari Recruitment 2021 Notification

Punjab Patwari Recruitment 2021: Important Dates

Starting date for online application: January 14, 2021

Last date for online application: February 11, 2021

Last date for submission of application fee: February 15, 2021

Punjab Patwari Recruitment 2021: Vacancy Details

Patwari (Revenue) Department: 1090 posts

Irrigation Booking Clerk (Patwari) in PWRMDC: 26 posts

District Water Resources Department: 32 posts

Zilladars in PWRMDC: 4 posts

Punjab Patwari Recruitment 2021: Educational Qualification

Candidates applying for the posts of Patwari and Irrigation Booking Clerk (Patwari) should have a bachelor's degree in any discipline from a recognized university. For more information about educational qualification, age limit, selection process, and other related eligibility, candidates must check the detailed notification by visiting the official website.

Apply online through these steps

Step 1: To apply online, candidates must first visit the official website, sssb.punjab.gov.in.

Step 2: Go to the online application section available on the homepage. “Online Application of Advertisement No. 01/2021 for the post of Patwari, Ziladar, Irrigation Booking Clerks !! NEW! “

Step 3: Click on the link.

Step 4: A new page will open.

Step 5: Click on ‘New Registration’.

Step 6: Select the post and fill the application form and save.

Step 7: Candidates will receive an application number. Now, return to the previous page and click on the given link to upload the relevant documents.

Step 8: Key in your application number and date of birth and submit. Complete the further application process and download the receipt for future use.