Punjab Patwari Recruitment 2021: Apply Online For 1,152 Posts at Sssb.punjab.gov.in

Punjab Patwari Recruitment 2021
s per the official notification released on the SSSB website, the application process has started on January 14. All the interested and eligible candidates can apply online by visiting the official website.
- Last Updated: January 17, 2021, 07:49 IST
The Subordinate Service Selection Board (SSSB), Punjab has invited online applications for recruitment to the posts of Irrigation Booking Clerk (Patwari) and Zilladars. As per the official notification released on the SSSB website, the application process has started on January 14. All the interested and eligible candidates can apply online by visiting sssb.punjab.gov.in.
As many as 1,152 vacancies are to be filled through this recruitment drive.
Punjab Patwari Recruitment 2021: Important Dates
Starting date for online application: January 14, 2021
Last date for online application: February 11, 2021
Last date for submission of application fee: February 15, 2021
Punjab Patwari Recruitment 2021: Vacancy Details
Patwari (Revenue) Department: 1090 posts
Irrigation Booking Clerk (Patwari) in PWRMDC: 26 posts
District Water Resources Department: 32 posts
Zilladars in PWRMDC: 4 posts
Punjab Patwari Recruitment 2021: Educational Qualification
Candidates applying for the posts of Patwari and Irrigation Booking Clerk (Patwari) should have a bachelor's degree in any discipline from a recognized university. For more information about educational qualification, age limit, selection process, and other related eligibility, candidates must check the detailed notification by visiting the official website.
Apply online through these steps
Step 1: To apply online, candidates must first visit the official website, sssb.punjab.gov.in.
Step 2: Go to the online application section available on the homepage. “Online Application of Advertisement No. 01/2021 for the post of Patwari, Ziladar, Irrigation Booking Clerks !! NEW! “
Step 3: Click on the link.
Step 4: A new page will open.
Step 5: Click on ‘New Registration’.
Step 6: Select the post and fill the application form and save.
Step 7: Candidates will receive an application number. Now, return to the previous page and click on the given link to upload the relevant documents.
Step 8: Key in your application number and date of birth and submit. Complete the further application process and download the receipt for future use.