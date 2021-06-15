Punjab Police Allege Plan to Destabilise Captain Amarinder Govt by 'Imposters' of Prashant Kishor

In what has fuelled intrigue in the already tricky political situation in the Punjab Congress, the Punjab police on Tuesday claimed to have registered a criminal case against unknown persons for impersonating political strategist Prashant Kishor to allegedly incite political unrest against Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh.

A police spokesman said that the unidentified impersonators were using the name of Kishor, who is also the Chief Minister’s political adviser, to incite some political leaders against Captain Amarinder Singh.

Giving details, police said that they had received information that the said unknown persons had been making phone calls to political leaders and public representatives over the last 5-7, days in the assumed identity of Prashant Kishor.

“This unknown caller, speaking as Prashant Kishor, had been reportedly encouraging the politicians to make public statements against the Punjab Chief Minister and to criticize his leadership,’’ said the spokesperson claiming to be citing `confidential sources’.

The spokesperson further disclosed that these callers, claiming to be Kishor, had also apparently been giving assurances to the political leaders that he would take up the case with the Congress High Command in Delhi if they act on his ‘advice’.

A criminal case under sections 416, 419, 420, 109, 120-B of the IPC and section 66-D of the IT Act 2000 has been registered at PS Division no. 6, Commissionerate of Police, Ludhiana against the unknown callers, said the spokesperson.

