Punjab Police Arrests Two Khalistan Tiger Force Members ‘involved’ in Murder of A Sect Follower

Two members of Khalistan Tiger Force (KTF), allegedly involved in several serious crimes in the past year including the murder of a follower of a popular sect, have been arrested by Punjab Police from Moga.

A police spokesman said the two were working under directions of KTF’s Canada-based chief, Hardeep Singh Nijjar, whose name featured in the list of Khalistani operatives that was handed over by Chief Minister Amarinder Singh to Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau during the latter’s visit to India in 2018.

Giving details, police said Lovepreet Singh alias Ravi and Ram Singh alias Sonu were arrested late on Saturday night from the rear side of Senior Secondary School near railway crossing Mehna in Moga district.

With their arrest, the police also foiled a plan to kill another sect follower, who they were targeting to take revenge in the 2015 Sri Guru Granth Sahib sacrilege cases.

Three 0.32 bore pistols with 38 live cartridges and one 0.315 bore pistol with 10 live cartridges, along with two magazines, were seized from the suspects.

Other accused in hiding

Nijjar, along with three KTF’s co-conspirators, identified as Arshdip, Ramandip and Charanjit Singh alias Rinku Bihla, have been in hiding in Surrey (BC) Canada, while one, Kamaljeet Sharma alias Kamal, is still absconding, DGP Dinkar Gupta said.

Ram Singh alias Sonu, who was a student at ITI-Moga, was known to Kamal since college days.

All were given money by Arshdip, who sent it through Western Union money transfers.

On November 20 last year, Sonu and Kamal had killed Manohar Lal, a sect follower, at Bhagta Bhaika in Bathinda district. Sonu had fired three-four shots with pistols in both hands and Kamal also fired at him, said the DGP.

He said while Arshdip Singh alias Arsh and Ramandeep Singh alias Raman Judge went to Canada legally in 2019 and 2017, respectively, Rinku Bihla had gone there illegally around 2013-14.

Gupta said, according to initial investigations, which were led by SSP Moga Harmanbir Singh Gill, Lovepreet and Kamaljeet were known to Arshdip as they all belonged to the same village.

