Punjab Police Books 10-Year-Old Boy, His Father for 'Glorifying Gun Culture'

A day after an FIR was registered against a 10-year-old boy sparking off a row, the Punjab DGP Gaurav Yadav on Saturday gave a window of 72 hours to public to remove any social media post promoting gun culture and violence.

The state government had recently announced a crackdown on social media posts that promote gun culture. Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann had also issued an appeal urging people to avoid such posts.

The Punjab police had initiated action in number of cities against those who had put out such posts and registered FIRs.

Amritsar Rural Police had booked four people, including a 10-year-old boy and his father, for “glorifying” gun culture but later cancelled the FIR after it was pointed out that the firearm in question was a “toy gun."

The DGP while suspending the campaign for 72 hours, however, said that strict action would be taken against the offenders after that.

The Amritsar episode caused much embarrassment to the police and lead to a furore. The boy’s father had posted a photo of his son on the latter’s Facebook page in which the child was seen standing with a gun with a bandolier on his shoulder. The case was registered under Section 188 of the IPC, which pertains to disobedience to order duly promulgated by a public servant.

The state government has banned public display of firearms and songs promoting gun culture, including on social media.

According to the FIR, police had registered the FIR against four persons — a man, his minor son, and two others, all of whom were seen in the picture.

Senior SAD leader Bikram Singh Majithia slammed the AAP government for registering the FIR, saying the child was only holding a big “toy gun” in his hands. “Now, minor children too are being booked for carrying toy guns, this is Bhagwant Mann’s Rangla (vibrant) Punjab,” Majithia said. Following outrage over the case being registered, senior police officials admitted that after some confusion, the matter had been sorted out and the FIR was cancelled.

The parents of the boy had also spoken about the harassment caused to them after they received a call from the cops on the FIR.

