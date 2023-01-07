Punjab Police, BSF Arrest 2 Drug Cartel Kingpins, Seize 31.02 Kg Heroin

Punjab Police and BSF in a joint operation arrested two drug cartel kingpins and seized 31.02 kg of heroin, the state police chief said on Saturday.

“In a major breakthrough against trans-border narcotic smuggling networks @FazilkaPolice & #BSF have jointly arrested 2 drug cartel kingpins engaged in drug trafficking on massive scale and recovered 31.02 Kg Heroin," Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav tweeted.

He said that an FIR has been registered and further investigation was going on “to break forward and backward linkages." “@PunjabPoliceInd is committed to make Punjab drug-free as per the vision of CM @BhagwantMann," he said in another tweet.

Read all the Latest India News here