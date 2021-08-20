Punjab Police Bust Pro-Khalistan Terror Module, 2 Militants Held

The Punjab Police claimed to have busted yet another terror module by arresting two key militant operatives of ISYF, a banned terror outfit, and recovered a huge cache of live grenades and tiffin bomb, alongwith pistols and ammunition from them.

Officials said Kapurthala police arrested Phagwara resident Gagandeep Singh and recovered one illegal pistol from him. During follow-up investigations, Gagan revealed that the pistol was part of a larger weapons consignment that had been sent from across the border via drones over the last few months. He also disclosed that the major part of the consignment had been hidden by his close friend, one Gurmukh Singh, in Jalandhar.

Acting swiftly, police teams immediately raided the house of Gurmukh Singh and arrested him and recovered two live hand grenades, a box of detonators, two tubes suspected to contain RDX, one roll of high explosive yellow wire, Indian currency approximately Rs 3.75 lakh, one licensed pistol .45 bore., 14 Indian Passports, one .30 Pistol alongwith 2 magazines from his possession. He disclosed further that one live Tiffin Bomb and other explosive material were also hidden in the office.

Police immediately raided the office and during search recovered the ammunition. Preliminary investigations have revealed that this consignment was part of a larger consignment sent by Pak ISI and Pak based pro-Khalistan terrorist groups, such as the ISYF, to carry out multiple terror attacks in Punjab in its ongoing efforts to revive militancy and disturb peace and communal harmony in the state.

