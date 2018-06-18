Punjab Police Bust Syndicate That Used Courier Service to Smuggle Drugs

: Punjab Police have busted an international drug racket by arresting four people, including a Canadian citizen. The syndicate used to send the drugs abroad through a courier service.Investigators found that an international drugs ring controlled the module which was involved in smuggling opium and the potent date rape drug ketamine.Police seized 4.75 kg of ketamine and 6 kg opium that was packed in double-layered seven big woks, used for preparations of langar in gurdwaras.Assistant Inspector General of Counter Intelligence, HKPS Khakh, who is also the investigating officer, had been chasing 68-year-old Canadian citizen, Davinder Dev, for quite some time. Dev was currently living in Ludhiana. Khakh said the racket was found to be masterminded by Toronto-based Kamaljit Singh Chauhan, who originally hails from village Nagar in Phillaur.The smuggling channel was operational abroad in Dubai and Canada, as well as in different states of India, including Maharashtra, Goa and Rajasthan.Earlier, around 5 quintals of Ketamine through containers had been smuggled from Jaipur to Canada through Kandla port in Gujarat.Giving further details of the arrests, Khakh said, “The joint teams, acting on a tip-off, carried out a special operation.The use of private couriers or postal services is a new modus operandi used by global drug smugglers,” Khaak said.Other accused have been identified as Ajit Singh (45), Tarlochan Singh (42) and Gurbax Singh (50). Five people, including the main Canadian organiser, have been booked under the provisions of the NDPS Act, along with 420,465,467,468,471 of the IPC.