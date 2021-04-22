Punjab Police Bust 'Big Fat Weddings' for Flouting Covid-19 Norms Amid Worrying Surge

​People in Punjab seem to be finding it difficult to downsize their wedding guest lists as the state government has limited the attendance to maximum 20 amid the rising cases of COVID-19. Punjab Police on Wednesday became “uninvited guests" at two ‘Big Fat Punjabi Weddings’, where the gathering had swelled to more than a hundred.

As per the new COVID-19 guidelines in the state, attendance in social gatherings such as weddings and funerals have been restricted to 10 people while 10 more will be allowed after the organisers or hosts gain prior permission from the district deputy commissioner.

In Bathinda, the police on Wednesday conducted raids at a local club where an engagement party was on in full swing with a huge gathering. The police party reached the spot and booked the owner of the club, as well as, the parents of the couple under Sections 188, 269, 270 IPC, 51 DM Act. The case was registered against 12 persons out of which eight have been named. This includes the peon at the club.

The club is situated near the residence of the Bathinda deputy commissioner. The police booked man’s parents, father Mandeep Kumar and mother Nena Mehta, Ramesh Kumar, woman’s father, and Ravi Kumar man’s maternal uncle, as well as Suresh Kumar, Jatinder Singla, Jagraj Singh, Amandeep Singh, and others.

In another incident, yesterday, in Jalandhar, a merry-making wedding party was taken by surprise when the police raided the marriage venue and booked all of the over 100 guests at the, as well as, the organisers. At Kala Sanghian of Kapurthala in Jalandhar, the police conducted a raid as the huge crowd had people without masks and no social distancing was being maintained. The police first sent the guests out and even picked up the troupe of the orchestra dancers. The case was filed against 100 people under Sections 188, 279 Disaster Management Act.

The restrictions are in place till April 30 in Punjab in view of the surge in corona cases.

