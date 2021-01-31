News18 Logo

News18» News»India»Punjab Police Busts Gambling Racket in Mohali District, Arrests 70 People
1-MIN READ

Punjab Police Busts Gambling Racket in Mohali District, Arrests 70 People

Image for representation

The Punjab Police's Organised Crime Control Unit on Sunday busted a gambling racket active in Mohali district with arrest of 70 people, including 10 women, from a marriage palace.

The police seized Rs 8.42 lakh cash, 47 vehicles, 40 liquor bottles, playing cards and laptops from the spot.

Backgrounds of all people involved in the gambling and immoral trafficking is being investigated, said Director General of Police Dinkar Gupta.

Forensic examination of the seized laptops and mobile phones is also being conducted to reveal further details, he said.

Acting on a tip-off, the raids were conducted on the directions of Organised Crime Control Unit chief, Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh, at New Life marriage palace located at the outskirts of Banur, towards Zirakpur, near here.

The arrested women were being used as bartenders and dancers, a Police Department spokesperson said.


