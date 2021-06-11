Punjab Police Catch Smuggler With Links to Terror Groups, Huge Cache of Arms Seized

The Punjab police on Friday claimed to have foiled major subversive terror plans across the country with the arrest of an arms smuggler linked to Pakistani and Khalistan terror groups and seized a huge cache of arms and ammunition on the Amirtsar-Batala road.

The police claimed linkages of the smuggler, apart from Pakistan terror groups, to anti-India pro-Khalistani elements based in USA, Canada and UK. They said he was operating on the directions of a USA-based handler. The weapons were meant for carrying out terrorist activities in various parts of India, DGP Dinkar Gupta disclosed on Friday, giving details of the seizure.

Jagjit Singh aka Jaggu, 25, resident of Purian Kalan PS Sadar Batala, was arrested from near Kathunangal, Amritsar on Thursday night by a team of Punjab Internal Security Wing, SSOC Amritsar, Gupta said.

In an intelligence-led operation, SSOC Amritsar intercepted an I-20 car on the Amritsar-Batala road, Kathunangal village.

The team recovered from the car two nylon bags containing 48 foreign made Pistols of different foreign makes and bores, along with magazines and ammunition.

The cache included 19 Pistols, 37 magazines and 45 rounds; 9 pistols and 22 magazines; 19 pistols of .30 bore (star mark), 38 magazines and 148 rounds; and 1 Pistol of 9mm (Baretta-Italian) and 2 magazines.

The DGP said preliminary investigations had revealed that Jagjit had been directed by Darmanjit Singh aka Darman Kahlon, a former gangster criminal, to collect this weapon consignment.

Jagjit Singh has been in touch with Darman, at present based in the USA. During his stay in Dubai from 2017 to December 2020, Jagjit had remained in touch with Darman Kahlon who motivated him to work for him.

The mastermind of this smuggling racket, Darman had reportedly tasked Jagjit to collect and conceal the weapon consignment and wait for further instructions for the delivery of the pistols, said the DGP, adding that open-ended warrants of Darmanjot Singh, a proclaimed offender in Punjab, have been obtained.

Darmanjot Singh aka Darman Kahlon, who originally belonged to village Talwandi Khumman in Amritsar, was involved in various criminal activities in Punjab before his escape to USA in 2017 to evade arrest.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here