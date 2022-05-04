Punjab Police Forms SIT to Probe Patiala Clash During Anti-Khalistan March

The Punjab police on Wednesday said it has set up a five-member special investigation team to probe into the last week's clash here over an anti-Khalistan march in which four people had been injured. Inspector-General of Police (Patiala Range) Mukhwinder Singh Chhina said the SIT has been set up under the supervision of Superintendent of Police Mehtab Singh for probing the Patiala incident.

The SIT will carry out a detailed probe into the April 29 clash here between two groups, said Chhina. The four other members of the SIT include two deputy superintendents of police and the station house officer of Kotwali police station.

Two groups had clashed last week over an anti-Khalistan march, hurling stones at each other and brandishing swords, forcing police to fire in the air to bring the situation under control. The clash had taken place outside the Kali Mata temple when members of the 'Shiv Sena (Bal Thackeray)' began a 'Khalistan Murdabad March'.

Some Sikh activists, including Nihangs, took out another march against the Sena event. Four people were injured in the subsequent clash between the two groups. Police have arrested the main accused Barjinder Singh Parwana and eight others so far for their alleged involvement in the violence. Six FIRs have been lodged in connection with the incident.

