Punjab Police Officer Snatches a Woman's Chain to Fuel His Drug Addiction

The drug problem in Punjab is even affecting the rule enforcers. A police constable was arrested on Wednesday for snatching a woman’s chain in the city’s Sector 22 area to fuel his drug addiction.Constable Harshdeep Singh, placed at the Sohna police station, allegedly snatched a woman’s chain on June 25. The police arrested him on Wednesday from Mohali’s Phase 7 area.Talking to News18, inspector Juldhan Singh of Sector 22 police station said, “We have sent him on a two-day police remand. So far, we don’t have any other information about him being involved in other crimes. An investigation is underway.”Harshdeep on his motorcycle when he allegedly snatched the chain of a woman who was on her scooter. The constable originally hails from Punjab’s Gurdaspur and is based in Manimajra, where he lives with his sister.