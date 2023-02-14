Punjab Police Raids 'Hideouts' of People Linked with Gangster Jaggu Bhagwanpuria

The Punjab Police on Tuesday conducted raids at suspected hideouts of some people allegedly having links with gangster Jagdeep Singh alias Jaggu Bhagwanpuria, an official statement said.

This was the fourth time in less than two months that the raids were conducted to “disrupt" the nexus between terrorists, gangsters, and drug smugglers based in India and abroad, said Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav in the statement.

Earlier, police had conducted raids at suspected hideouts of Arsh Dalla, Lakhbir Landa, Lawrence Bishnoi and Goldy Brar.

DGP Yadav said as many as 2,371 suspected hideouts of anti-social elements linked with Bhagwanpuria were raided during a daylong operation carried out by at least 409 teams of police involving about 2,863 police personnel across the state.

He said the raids were planned after the questioning of several people in the recently busted modules backed by Bhagwanpuria.

Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) Arpit Shukla said police teams conducted thorough searches at the houses and other premises linked with Bhagwanpuria and also collected the data from electronic devices, which will be sent for forensic examinations.

Several people have also been detained for further verification and incriminating material has been seized from their possession, which is being further examined, he said.

Police teams also checked arms licences and questioned people about the sourcing of ammunition, besides, gathering travel details of foreign-based family members, bank transactions from abroad, and western union and property details for further examination, said Shukla.

Such raids also help in infusing fear among the anti-social elements, whilst instilling a sense of safety and security among the common people, he added.

Police has busted 26 terror modules with the arrest of 163 terrorists and radicals after recovering 30 sophisticated rifles, 201 revolvers and pistols, and 25 drones since March 2022.

Police also succeeded in busting 140 gangster and criminal modules with the arrest of 555 criminals and neutralising two while recovering 510 weapons and 129 vehicles used in criminal activities from their possession in the same period.

