Punjab Police Recover Bags Containing Rs 1.64 Crores of Drug Money

Two bags full of drug money to the tune of Rs 1.64 crore have been seized by the Punjab Police from Rajouri in Jammu and Kashmir in a joint operation with Jammu and Kashmir Police and the Indian Army. According to sources, this drug money is said to be related to the stash of 17 kg heroin seized by the Amritsar Rural Police on 26 August this year.

DGP Punjab Dinkar Gupta said that Sonu, one of the accused caught in the racket, revealed that he had received a consignment from two men in the Nowshera area of Jammu and Kashmir, who identified themselves as Sikandar Hayat and Zafar Hussain. It has also been found that the entire network was run by jailed smugglers.

The DGP said that a police team was sent from Punjab to Nowshera and they nabbed Sikandar and Zafar on August 29, 2021. Drug money worth Rs 29.5 lakh was recovered from their house in Nowshera. Gupta added that Zafar and Sikander gave information based on which the police recovered 4 kg heroin from an Innova car on Saturday.

During further investigation, both revealed that more money was hidden by their accomplice Manzoor Hussain at his house. Acting on the information provided by the Amritsar (Rural) Police, the J&K Police, along with the Indian Army, launched an investigation, which led to this discovery (the two bags containing 1.6 crores). SSP Gulneet Singh said that the Police have registered FIR No. 184/2021 under Section 17 and 21 of the UAPA (Unlawful Activities Prevention Act) at the Nowshera police station and further investigation is on to expose the entire network.

According to reports, Sonu earlier disclosed that he had received this consignment on orders from Ranjit Singh AKA Rana of Taran Taran Patti who is currently lodged in Faridkot jail and Malkit Singh AKA Laddu, lodged in Muktsar jail.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here