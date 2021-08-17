Punjab Police Recovers Arms, Ammunition from Batala Days After Arrest of Duo Allegedly Linked To Terror Group

The Punjab Police recovered a cache of hand grenades and arms and ammunition on Tuesday, two days after it nabbed two men allegedly associated with a UK-based terror group. Four hand grenades, three pistols, six magazines and 30 live rounds were found hidden along the Dhariwal-Batala road near Suchetgarh village in Batala district, they said.

On Sunday night, the police had arrested Amritpal Singh and Sammy from Amritsar, and seized two hand-grenades, as many pistols, four magazines and 20 bullets from them. In a statement on Monday, they alleged that the duo had links to a UK-based terrorist entity.

Punjab Director General of Police (DGP) Dinkar Gupta on Tuesday said following the disclosures of the accused persons, Senior Superintendent of Police, Amritsar Rural, Gulneet Singh sent a police team to carry out a search operation at Suchetgarh village on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday. Following the search operation, the police made recovery of more arms and ammunition.

Preliminary investigations indicated that the recovered arms and ammunition were to be used to disrupt peace and harmony, and create a sense of terror in the state of Punjab, he added.

