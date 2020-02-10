Punjab Police Registers FIR Against Producer of Film 'Shooter' Based on Life of Gangster Sukha Kahlwan

Chandigarh: Even as Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh ordered a ban on the movie ‘Shooter’, which is based on the life and crimes of notorious gangster Sukha Kahlwan, the State Police on Sunday registered an FIR against against producer/promoter KV Singh Dhillon and others for ‘allegedly promoting violence, heinous crimes, gangsterism, drugs extortion, threats and criminal intimidation’.

According to the government, the film's trailer, which was released on January 18, suggested that it was highly 'radical'. Singh had ordered the ban on Sunday morning and had asked State DGP Dinkar Gupta "to look into the possible action that could be initiated against one of the film’s producers, KV Dhillon".

Hours later, an FIR was registered against Dhillon at SSOC Mohali, under Sections 153, 153A, 153B, 160, 107 and 505 of the Indian Penal Code. The FIR said the movie 'Shooter’ was likely to instigate youngsters to take up arms and disturb peace and harmony.

According to an official spokesperson, Captain Amarinder has made it clear that his government will not allow any movies or songs that seek to promote crime or violence in the state, which had flourished during the Akali regime, under the patronage of SAD leaders.

Singh also used the issue to attack the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), stating that his government "has come a long way in the past three years to restore the state’s law and order, which had hit a new low under the previous SAD-BJP regime".

Earlier on Friday, the DGP discussed the matter at a meeting with the Chief Minister, along with a proposal from ADGP Intelligence Varinder Kumar who recommended a ban on the movie.

In view of the expected repercussions of the movie on the youth and apprehensions of disturbance in public order, the ADGP had stated that “it would be appropriate if the release and screening of the movie be banned in the state of Punjab.”

A press release from an official spokesperson claimed that Dhillon in 2019 had promised in writing that he would shelve the movie, originally titled 'Sukha Khalwan'.

“The producer had earlier given his commitment after the Mohali police received a complaint about the movie glorifying gangster Kahlwan, who used to describe himself as “sharpshooter” and was allegedly involved in more than 20 cases, including murder, kidnapping and extortion. He was shot dead by gangster Vicky Gounder and his accomplices on January 22, 2015, while he was being brought back to Patiala Jail after a court hearing in Jalandhar," stated the release.

In his letter, Dhillon had written to SSP Mohali that “since you are of the opinion that the content of the film may hurt law and order situation, I am discontinuing the film project.” But instead of abandoning the project, the producers evidently went ahead with it, which was now scheduled for release on February 21 under the new title with a new name for its leading protagonist,” the press released quoted the DGP.

The decision to ban the movie comes less than 10 days after the Mansa Police registered a case against Punjabi singers Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu (Sidhu Moose Wala) and Mankirat Aulakh for propagating violence and crime through a video clip uploaded on social media.

The Punjab and Haryana High Court had already directed the DGPs of Punjab, Haryana and Union Territory, Chandigarh, to ensure that no songs are played glorifying liquor, drugs and violence even at live shows. The Court further directed that District Magistrates/SSPs of each district would be personally responsible for the strict compliance of these directions.

