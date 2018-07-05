English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Punjab Police Say Video of Cop Sniffing Drugs Was A 'Trap' To Nab Peddlers
The video has been shared several times by social media users with commentary that it reflected the sad state of affairs in Punjab. But not everything in the video is as it seems.
(Screengrab of the viral video)
Chandigarh: A video of a Punjab cop sniffing drugs has gone viral, leaving Captain Amarinder Singh red-faced at a time when he is trying to crack down on the drug mafia in the state.
The video has been shared several times by social media users with commentary that it reflected the sad state of affairs in Punjab. But not everything in the video is as it seems.
According to Punjab police, the video was recorded when the policeman was trying to lay a trap for some drug peddlers by posing as an addict.
Police released a statement on Thursday, clarifying that the video was made several years ago when head constables Ajit Singh and Kulwant Singh were conducting an operation against drug peddlers after receiving a tip off.
It said that Ajit Singh introduced two youngsters, believed to be involved in sale of drugs, to Kulwant and to gain their trust, the latter snorted heroin before them.
Ajit Singh made a video of this secretly on his mobile phone. “After one year, he sent this video on Whatsapp in the Mobile PCR group,” police said.
Police said that Ajit Singh had a criminal record and was also convicted by a court in 2017. Following his conviction, he was dismissed from service. In the same year, he uploaded the video on social media to defame Punjab police and it went viral.
