Punjab Police Seizes Tiffin Bomb, 4 Hand Grenades in Gurdaspur

The police have seized a tiffin bomb and four hand grenades in Punjab’s Gurdaspur district, officials said on Friday. The recovery of the explosives from Salempur area comes two days after the police seized a kilogram of RDX from Dinanagar.

Further investigation is underway, they said.

