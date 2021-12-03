CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » News » India » Punjab Police Seizes Tiffin Bomb, 4 Hand Grenades in Gurdaspur
1-MIN READ

Punjab Police Seizes Tiffin Bomb, 4 Hand Grenades in Gurdaspur

Police recovered a tiffin bomb and four hand grenades from Salimpur Afghana village in Gurdaspur district, Punjab. (Image: ANI)

Further investigation is underway, they said.

The police have seized a tiffin bomb and four hand grenades in Punjab’s Gurdaspur district, officials said on Friday. The recovery of the explosives from Salempur area comes two days after the police seized a kilogram of RDX from Dinanagar.

first published:December 03, 2021, 14:52 IST