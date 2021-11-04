Punjab Police Thwart Possible Terrorist Attack, Tiffin Bomb Recovered

hwarting another possible terrorist attack in the border state, Punjab Police on Thursday said they have recovered another tiffin bomb concealed in fields at village located close to India-Pakistan border in Ferozepur district.

Director General of Police Iqbal Preet Singh Sahota said the Ludhiana rural police earlier this week arrested two persons for providing shelter and logistical support to the accused, Ranjeet Singh, alias Gora, in the Jalalabad blast case, which is being investigated by the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

Those arrested have been identified as Jaswant Singh, alias Shinda Baba, a resident of Ferozepur, and Balwant Singh of Ludhiana. Further, Ranjeet Singh, alias Gora, has also been arrested.

Notably, Balwinder Singh died in a motorcycle blast in Jalalabad town on September 15. He had a criminal background. Already three accused have been arrested in the Jalalabad blast case and one tiffin bomb, two pen-drives and cash were recovered from them.

The DGP said during the investigation it came to light that the accused were in possession of one tiffin bomb, which they had kept concealed in fields.

“Following revelations of the accused persons, a joint search operation was carried out by teams of Counter Intelligence Ferozepur and Ludhiana and CIA Jagraon at village Ali Ke in Ferozepur on Wednesday and the tiffin bomb recovered," he said.

ADGP, Internal Security, R.N. Dhoke said further investigation in the case is on and more arrests are expected to be made soon.

Earlier also, recoveries of tiffin bombs have been made in Amritsar Rural, Kapurthala, Fazilka, and Tarn Taran in the past few months.

