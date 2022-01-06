Punjab Police was Intimated About Farmers' Protest Ahead of PM Modi's Visit, Reveals ADGP Letter

Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Ferozepur, a senior Punjab police officer had issued necessary directions to concerned police officers to keep a watch on the movement of farmers, according to a letter issued by an ADGP. The Additional Director General of Police (law & order) rank officer had also asked police officers to make necessary traffic diversion in case of road blockades.

The directions were issued to all senior police officers including the Inspector General of Police, the Commissioner of Police, and Senior Superintendent of Police. You are requested to make necessary security, traffic and route arrangements in your area by deploying force at important points.

You are further directed to keep a watch on the movement of farmers and they should not be allowed to move to district Ferozepur to disrupt the rally, said the letter issued on January 4 — a day before the PM’s visit. The letter was issued with the subject line — ’security and route arrangements in districts on Jan 5 – PMs rally day in view of farmers’ agitation’.

Any dharna may result in road blocks, therefore please make necessary traffic diversion plan in advance, it had said. In another letter issued by the ADGP (law & order) on January 2, it said around one lakh people are being mobilized from all the districts of Punjab.

You are requested to make necessary traffic and route arrangements in your area to ensure smooth movement of traffic by deploying force at important points. Recovery vans should also be kept to avoid blockade by broken down vehicles. There are a large number of dharnas going on in most of districts. Farmers are also likely to hold dharnas on 5 January. These dharnas may result in road blocks at many places. Please make necessary traffic diversion plan in advance, it read.

In a security breach, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s convoy was stranded on a flyover due to a blockade by protesters in Ferozepur on Wednesday after which he returned from poll-bound Punjab without attending any event or rally. Activists of Bharaitya Kisan Union (Krantikari) on Wednesday had blocked the road near village Piareana on Ferozepur-Moga road as part of their protest.

The PM’s convoy got stuck on the flyover for 15-20 minutes when it reached was 30 km away from the National Martyrs Memorial in Hussainiwala in Ferozepur. Some farmer bodies, including the Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee and Bharatiya Kisan Union (Krantikari) had earlier opposed Modi’s visit.

The farmers have been pressing the government to fulfil their pending demands, which include a law to guarantee the minimum support price for crops and withdrawal of police cases against farmers who protested the central farm laws.

