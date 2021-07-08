Punjab Power Crisis Deepens as One Unit of Ropar Thermal Plant Shuts Down

One unit of the state-owned Ropar thermal plant stopped generating power due to some boiler leakage issue on Thursday, aggravating the power crisis in Punjab, an official of the state-owned power utility PSPCL said. A 210 MW (megawatt) unit of the Guru Gobind Singh Super Thermal Power Plant, Ropar, developed a snag on Thursday, said the official of the Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) adding that it would again start producing power by Friday.

The Ropar thermal plant has an installed capacity of 840 MW. Two units of 660 MW each of the private-run Talwandi Sabo Power Limited (TSPL) at Mansa continue to remain shut while its third unit of 660 MW was generating electricity at half of its capacity, said the official.

Punjab’s total power generation capacity, including hydro, is nearly 7,000 MW while 7,300 MW is procured from other sources, including central share etc. Punjab on Thursday again witnessed unscheduled load shedding in urban and rural areas, amid scorching heat.

Punjab is reeling under an unprecedented power shortage with the Opposition blaming the Congress-led government for failing to ensure round-the-clock power to people of the state. As part of the measures to deal with the power shortage, the PSPCL has already cut down power supply to the industry including rolling mills and induction furnaces till July 11.

Besides, the state government has already directed government offices to function from 8 am till 2 pm till July 10 with a ban on use of air conditioners.

