Punjab Power Crisis: Largescale Industries Told to Stay Shut till July 10

With the Talwandi Sabo plant in Punjab yet to rectify the snags in its units and troubles due to a delayed monsoon, there seems to be no quick relief from the worsening power crisis in the state. As a result, the Punjab government has directed largescale industries to shut down operations till July 10.

The state-owned Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) has extended the power restrictions on large-scale industries, using over 100 KW of load, in Central, North and West zones.

The continuous supply industry has also been asked to use just 50 per cent of the sanctioned load/contracted load, from July 8 to July 18. These units at present are allowed to use just 30 per cent of the contracted load.

Even as the PSPCL is making efforts to cater to the demands of the agriculture sector with delayed monsoons worsening the situation, the Industrial activity has received a major hit in view of the r restriction. Industry representatives claimed that they were suffering huge losses in view of the restriction. They lament that the small sector units are suffering huge losses and survival had become a difficult proposition.

The state’s power average demand in this paddy season has increased to an average of 14500 MW, while the supply has remained static at 13200 MW. As the daily gap hovers between 1,300 and 1,500 MW, the state power utility has little option but to impose cuts. Unscheduled power cuts on domestic and commercial consumers.

