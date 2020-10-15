Punjab Records 29 More COVID-19 Deaths, 511 New Cases

Chandigarh: Punjab’s COVID-19 death toll rose to 3,954 on Thursday after 29 more coronavirus-related fatalities were reported in the state, while 511 new cases pushed the infection tally to 1,26,230. Nine deaths were reported from Mohali, five from Rupnagar, three from Ludhiana, two each from Gurdaspur, Jalandhar and Kapurthala and one each from Amritsar, Bathinda, Fatehgarh Sahib, Fazilka, Muktsar and Patiala, according to a medical bulletin.

The places which reported new coronavirus cases include Ludhiana (81), Mohali (66) and Jalandhar (64). There are 7,090 active COVID-19 cases in the state, as of now, according to the bulletin.

A total of 1,111 coronavirus patients were discharged after recovering from infection, taking the number of cured persons in the state to 1,15,186. Thirty-two critical patients are on ventilator support, while 167 are on oxygen support, the bulletin said.

A total of 22,47,431 samples have been collected for testing so far in the state, it said.

