Punjab Registers 19 More COVID-19 Deaths, 427 New Cases

Chandigarh: The COVID-19 death toll in Punjab rose to 3,999 on Saturday after 19 more people succumbed to the disease, while 427 new cases took the infection tally to 1,27,154, according to a medical bulletin. The places which reported new coronavirus cases include Jalandhar (73), Ludhiana (54) and Mohali (48), the bulletin said.

There are 6,230 active COVID-19 cases in the state, as of now, according to the bulletin. A total of 760 coronavirus patients were discharged after recovering from infection, taking the number of cured persons in the state to 1,16,925.

Twenty-two critical patients are on ventilator support, while 140 are on oxygen support, the bulletin said. So far, a total of 23,00,669 samples have been collected for testing in the state, it said.

