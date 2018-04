Punjab Remote Sensing Centre - PRSC Recruitment 2018: 16 Posts, Apply before 3rd May 2018

Punjab Remote Sensing Centre (PRSC) Recruitment 2018 application process to fill 16 vacancies for the post of Research Associate, Research Fellow, Jr. Research Fellow, Project Fellow and Technical Assistant has begun on the official website of PRSC, PAU Campus, Ludhiana - prsc.gov.in. PRSC aims to engage candidates on contractual basis for a period of 6 months. Interested and eligible candidates must apply for the post on or before 3rd May 2018 by following the instructions given below:Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://prsc.gov.in Step 2 – Click on ‘Form under Downloads’ from the navigation tabStep 3 – Download the Application FormStep 4 – Fill the application form with required informationStep 5 – Application fee needs to be deposited by cash or Demand Draft in the office of Punjab Remote Sensing Centre, PAU Campus, LudhianaStep 6 – Send the hard copy of the application form along with other supporting documents and receipt of payment to the below mentioned address:Punjab Remote Sensing Centre, PAU Campus Ludhiana-141004Application Fee:Research Associate - Rs.1200Research Fellow (RF) - Rs.1000Jr. Research Fellow (JRF) - Rs.800Project Fellow and Technical Assistant - Rs.500Research Associate – 2Jr. Research Fellow – 2Junior Research Fellow (JRF) (Information Technology) – 1Junior Research Fellow (JRF) (SocioEconomist) – 2Research Fellow (Web Developer - ASP.Net) – 4Research Fellow (Web Server Administrator - GeoServer) – 1Junior Research Fellow (Web Application Developer - Geoserver) – 2Project Fellow – 1Technical Assistant (Soil and Water) – 1Research Associate – The applicant must possess Master's degree in Remote Sensing/ GIS/ Geoinformatics OR Master's degree in relevant subject with PG Diploma in RS & GIS from recognized and reputed institution/ university.Jr. Research Fellow - The applicant must possess Master's degree in Remote Sensing/GIS/Geoinformatics OR Master's degree in relevant subject or equivalent with PG Diploma in RS & GIS from recognized and reputed institution/universityJunior Research Fellow (JRF) (Information Technology) - The applicant must possess Master's degree in Information Technology, Computer Science Engineering with Good Knowledge of agriculture based applications.Junior Research Fellow (JRF) (SocioEconomist) - The applicant must possess Master’s degree or equivalent in RS & GIS/ Agricultural Economics/Agricultural Extension/ Social Sciences with Good Knowledge of agriculture based applications and computer applications to work for Remote Sensing and GIS based agricultural application.Research Fellow (Web Developer - ASP.Net) - The applicant must be 1st Class B.E./B.Tech. with 2 year Web Application Development experience or Master's in Information Technology (IT)/Electronics and Communication (EC)/ Computer Science (CS)/Computer Science & Engineering (CSE), with 1 year Web Application Development experience.Research Fellow (Web Server Administrator - GeoServer) - The applicant must be 1st Class B.E./B.Tech. degree in Computer Science with at least 2 year experience or Master’s degree in Computer Science/Computer Science & Engineering, Remote Sensing/GIS/Geomatics.Junior Research Fellow (Web Application Developer - Geoserver) - The applicant must be 1st Class B.E./B.Tech. degree in Computer Science with at least 1 year experience or Master’s degree in Computer Science/ Computer Science & Engineering, Remote Sensing/GIS/Geomatics.Project Fellow - The applicant must be Graduate/ Post Graduate in Geography with Postgraduate Diploma in Remote Sensing and GIS.Technical Assistant (Soil and Water) - The applicant must be Graduate wih minimum of 50% marks.The age of applicants should not be more than 37 years as on the date of Interview. Age relaxation for other categories will be as per the norms of PRSC.Research Associate – Rs.30,000 per monthJr. Research Fellow – Rs.25,000 per monthJunior Research Fellow (JRF) (Information Technology) – Rs.25,000 per monthJunior Research Fellow (JRF) (SocioEconomist) – Rs.25,000 per monthResearch Fellow (Web Developer - ASP.Net) – Rs.27,000 per monthResearch Fellow (Web Server Administrator - GeoServer) – Rs.27,000 per monthJunior Research Fellow (Web Application Developer - Geoserver) – Rs.25,000 per monthProject Fellow – Rs.12,000 per monthTechnical Assistant (Soil and Water) - Rs.12,000 per monthThe candidates will be selected on the basis of Written/ Practical Test and Skill Test.Research Associate –17th May 2018Jr. Research Fellow –17th May 2018Junior Research Fellow (JRF) (Information Technology) – 17th May 2018Junior Research Fellow (JRF) (SocioEconomist) – 17th May 2018Research Fellow (Web Developer - ASP.Net) – 18th May 2018Research Fellow (Web Server Administrator - GeoServer) –18th May 2018Junior Research Fellow (Web Application Developer - Geoserver) –18th May 2018Project Fellow – 17th May 2018Technical Assistant (Soil and Water) - 17th May 2018