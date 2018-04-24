English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Punjab Remote Sensing Centre - PRSC Recruitment 2018: 16 Posts, Apply before 3rd May 2018
PRSC aims to engage candidates on contractual basis for a period of 6 months. Interested and eligible candidates must apply for the post on or before 3rd May 2018.
Punjab Remote Sensing Centre (PRSC) Recruitment 2018 application process to fill 16 vacancies for the post of Research Associate, Research Fellow, Jr. Research Fellow, Project Fellow and Technical Assistant has begun on the official website of PRSC, PAU Campus, Ludhiana - prsc.gov.in. PRSC aims to engage candidates on contractual basis for a period of 6 months. Interested and eligible candidates must apply for the post on or before 3rd May 2018 by following the instructions given below:
How to apply for PRSC Recruitment 2018?
Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://prsc.gov.in
Step 2 – Click on ‘Form under Downloads’ from the navigation tab
Step 3 – Download the Application Form
Step 4 – Fill the application form with required information
Step 5 – Application fee needs to be deposited by cash or Demand Draft in the office of Punjab Remote Sensing Centre, PAU Campus, Ludhiana
Step 6 – Send the hard copy of the application form along with other supporting documents and receipt of payment to the below mentioned address:
Punjab Remote Sensing Centre, PAU Campus Ludhiana-141004
Direct Link of the form - http://prsc.gov.in/images/Applicationform2018.pdf
Application Fee:
Research Associate - Rs.1200
Research Fellow (RF) - Rs.1000
Jr. Research Fellow (JRF) - Rs.800
Project Fellow and Technical Assistant - Rs.500
PRSC Recruitment 2018 - Vacancy Details:
Research Associate – 2
Jr. Research Fellow – 2
Junior Research Fellow (JRF) (Information Technology) – 1
Junior Research Fellow (JRF) (SocioEconomist) – 2
Research Fellow (Web Developer - ASP.Net) – 4
Research Fellow (Web Server Administrator - GeoServer) – 1
Junior Research Fellow (Web Application Developer - Geoserver) – 2
Project Fellow – 1
Technical Assistant (Soil and Water) – 1
Eligibility Criteria:
Research Associate – The applicant must possess Master's degree in Remote Sensing/ GIS/ Geoinformatics OR Master's degree in relevant subject with PG Diploma in RS & GIS from recognized and reputed institution/ university.
Jr. Research Fellow - The applicant must possess Master's degree in Remote Sensing/GIS/Geoinformatics OR Master's degree in relevant subject or equivalent with PG Diploma in RS & GIS from recognized and reputed institution/university
Junior Research Fellow (JRF) (Information Technology) - The applicant must possess Master's degree in Information Technology, Computer Science Engineering with Good Knowledge of agriculture based applications.
Junior Research Fellow (JRF) (SocioEconomist) - The applicant must possess Master’s degree or equivalent in RS & GIS/ Agricultural Economics/Agricultural Extension/ Social Sciences with Good Knowledge of agriculture based applications and computer applications to work for Remote Sensing and GIS based agricultural application.
Research Fellow (Web Developer - ASP.Net) - The applicant must be 1st Class B.E./B.Tech. with 2 year Web Application Development experience or Master's in Information Technology (IT)/Electronics and Communication (EC)/ Computer Science (CS)/Computer Science & Engineering (CSE), with 1 year Web Application Development experience.
Research Fellow (Web Server Administrator - GeoServer) - The applicant must be 1st Class B.E./B.Tech. degree in Computer Science with at least 2 year experience or Master’s degree in Computer Science/Computer Science & Engineering, Remote Sensing/GIS/Geomatics.
Junior Research Fellow (Web Application Developer - Geoserver) - The applicant must be 1st Class B.E./B.Tech. degree in Computer Science with at least 1 year experience or Master’s degree in Computer Science/ Computer Science & Engineering, Remote Sensing/GIS/Geomatics.
Project Fellow - The applicant must be Graduate/ Post Graduate in Geography with Postgraduate Diploma in Remote Sensing and GIS.
Technical Assistant (Soil and Water) - The applicant must be Graduate wih minimum of 50% marks.
Applicants are advised to read the official advertisement for more information:
http://prsc.gov.in/images/Advertisement2_2018.pdf
Age Limit:
The age of applicants should not be more than 37 years as on the date of Interview. Age relaxation for other categories will be as per the norms of PRSC.
Pay Scale:
Research Associate – Rs.30,000 per month
Jr. Research Fellow – Rs.25,000 per month
Junior Research Fellow (JRF) (Information Technology) – Rs.25,000 per month
Junior Research Fellow (JRF) (SocioEconomist) – Rs.25,000 per month
Research Fellow (Web Developer - ASP.Net) – Rs.27,000 per month
Research Fellow (Web Server Administrator - GeoServer) – Rs.27,000 per month
Junior Research Fellow (Web Application Developer - Geoserver) – Rs.25,000 per month
Project Fellow – Rs.12,000 per month
Technical Assistant (Soil and Water) - Rs.12,000 per month
Selection Process:
The candidates will be selected on the basis of Written/ Practical Test and Skill Test.
Important Dates for Test:
Research Associate –17th May 2018
Jr. Research Fellow –17th May 2018
Junior Research Fellow (JRF) (Information Technology) – 17th May 2018
Junior Research Fellow (JRF) (SocioEconomist) – 17th May 2018
Research Fellow (Web Developer - ASP.Net) – 18th May 2018
Research Fellow (Web Server Administrator - GeoServer) –18th May 2018
Junior Research Fellow (Web Application Developer - Geoserver) –18th May 2018
Project Fellow – 17th May 2018
Technical Assistant (Soil and Water) - 17th May 2018
