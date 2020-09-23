Punjab Reports 64 More COVID-19 Deaths, 2,123 New Cases

Chandigarh: Sixty-four more coronavirus-related fatalities were reported in Punjab on Wednesday, taking the death toll to 2,990, while the infection tally reached 1,03,464 with 2,123 new cases, according to a medical bulletin. Eleven deaths were reported from Ludhiana, nine from Jalandhar, six from Gurdaspur, four each from Ferozepur and Mansa and three each from Amritsar, Hoshiarpur, Kapurthala, Pathankot, Patiala, Rupnagar and Tarn Taran, the bulletin said.

Two fatalities each were reported from Fazilka, Moga and Muktsar and one each from Bathinda, Fatehgarh Sahib and SBS Nagar. Among places which reported new cases are Jalandhar (279), Mohali (237), Amritsar (230), Ludhiana (184), Gurdaspur (144), Hoshiarpur (144), Fazilka (135) and Patiala (126).

There are 21,230 active COVID-19 cases in the state, as of now, according to the bulletin. A total of 2,117 coronavirus patients were discharged after recovering from infection, taking the number of cured persons to 79,244.

Seventy-two critical patients are on ventilator support, while 458 are on oxygen support, the bulletin said. A total of 16,54,508 samples have been collected for testing so far in the state, it said..

