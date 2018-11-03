English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Punjab School Teachers 'Strip' Girls to Check for Sanitary Pads, CM Orders Inquiry
A video clip showed some girls crying and complaining that teachers stripped them on the premises of their school in Kundal village three days back.
News18 Creative by Mir Suhail.
Loading...
Chandigarh: Some students at a government girls' school in Punjab's Fazilka district were allegedly stripped by teachers to check which one of them was wearing a sanitary pad, after one was found discarded in the school toilet.
A video clip showed some girls crying and complaining that teachers stripped them on the premises of their school in Kundal village three days back.
Two teachers were transferred and an inquiry ordered after the matter was brought to the notice of Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh, an official spokesperson said Saturday.
The teachers were trying to find out which of the girls was wearing a sanitary napkin, after one was found in the school toilet, officials said.
Instead, they said, the teachers should have educated the students on proper disposal of sanitary napkins.
The chief minister directed Education Secretary Krishan Kumar to complete the investigation by Monday and take further action as necessary.
The district education officer was asked to visit the school, and on questioning the students and their parents found prima facie evidence of the involvement of the two teachers.
A government spokesperson said further disciplinary action, according to rules, will be taken after the students' statements are recorded and the inquiry report received.
Amarinder Singh asked the education secretary to personally monitor the investigation and update him with the final report on Monday.
A video clip showed some girls crying and complaining that teachers stripped them on the premises of their school in Kundal village three days back.
Two teachers were transferred and an inquiry ordered after the matter was brought to the notice of Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh, an official spokesperson said Saturday.
The teachers were trying to find out which of the girls was wearing a sanitary napkin, after one was found in the school toilet, officials said.
Instead, they said, the teachers should have educated the students on proper disposal of sanitary napkins.
The chief minister directed Education Secretary Krishan Kumar to complete the investigation by Monday and take further action as necessary.
The district education officer was asked to visit the school, and on questioning the students and their parents found prima facie evidence of the involvement of the two teachers.
A government spokesperson said further disciplinary action, according to rules, will be taken after the students' statements are recorded and the inquiry report received.
Amarinder Singh asked the education secretary to personally monitor the investigation and update him with the final report on Monday.
| Edited by: Padmaja Venkataraman
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Right To Breathe: Delhi Pollution May Lead To Epidemic
-
Wednesday 31 October , 2018
DD Video Journalist Records Anguished Message During Dantewada Naxal Attack
-
Thursday 01 November , 2018
Blinding and Flickering : Diwali Lights At Bhagirath Palace
-
Thursday 01 November , 2018
Pollution Emergency for 10 Days as Delhi Mulls Odd-Even, Criminal Proceedings Against Violators
-
Thursday 01 November , 2018
The Infamous Mountains of India's Capital
Right To Breathe: Delhi Pollution May Lead To Epidemic
Wednesday 31 October , 2018 DD Video Journalist Records Anguished Message During Dantewada Naxal Attack
Thursday 01 November , 2018 Blinding and Flickering : Diwali Lights At Bhagirath Palace
Thursday 01 November , 2018 Pollution Emergency for 10 Days as Delhi Mulls Odd-Even, Criminal Proceedings Against Violators
Thursday 01 November , 2018 The Infamous Mountains of India's Capital
Live TV
Recommended For You
- How Bollywood Films Intimate Scenes and Why It Leaves Room for Sexual Harassment
- To do Well at Olympics, India Have to Win at Sports Like Swimming, Says Olympic Champ Stephanie Rice
- 2.0 Trailer Launched: Rajinikanth's Chitti Takes on Akshay Kumar's Giant Monster Alone
- Zero Trailer: Anushka's 'Ganwar Pasand Hai Mujhe' Dialogue Inspires Memes; See the Best Ones
- World’s First Foldable Smartphone, FlexiPai Launched: Watch Video
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...