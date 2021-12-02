Punjab Sees 40 Fresh COVID-19 Cases, One Fatality

Chandigarh, Dec 1: Punjab reported 40 COVID-19 cases and one more fatality due to the disease on Wednesday, taking the state’s infection tally to 6,03,320 and its death toll to 16,605. According to a medical bulletin issued by the state government, the fresh death was reported in Jalandhar.

Among the new cases, Hoshiarpur reported 10, followed by seven each in Jalandhar and Pathankot. The number of active cases now stands at 331, the bulletin showed.

Thirty-two more people have recovered from the infection in the state, taking the number of recoveries to 5,86,384, it added. The Union Territory of Chandigarh reported six more COVID-19 cases, taking its total count of infections to 65,471.

The death toll stands at 820. The number of active cases in the city is 66, while the count of recoveries is 64,585.

