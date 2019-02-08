English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Punjab Sextagenerian Ties Knot With 24-year-old Woman, HC Asks Police to Ensure Their Safety
Soon after their wedding, the couple approached the high court seeking protection, as they said there was a threat to their lives from their families.
This image is for representation.
Chandigarh: After a marriage alliance between a 67-year-old man and a 24-year-old woman in Punjab created furore, the Punjab and Haryana high court has directed the state police to ensure the safety and liberty of the couple.
According to a report in Hindustan Times, Shamsher of Balian village of Dhuri subdivision and Navpreet tied the knot at a Chandigarh gurdwara in January and the pictures of their wedding went viral on social media.
Soon after, the couple approached the high court seeking protection, as they said there was a threat to their lives from their family. Mohit Sadana, the counsel, was quoted by HT saying that since their alliance was an odd one, which falls beyond societal expectations and so their families did not accept the relationship.
“The couple moved the HC, arguing their lives are in danger and hence, on February 4, the court directed the SSPs of Sangrur and Barnala districts to ensure their safety,” he added.
The counsel further confirmed that their marriage was legal because neither of them have a living spouse and further so, because as adults, they have every right to solemnize the alliance.
Sangrur SSP Sandeep Garg confirmed the high court order and said the couple will be given protection as per the law, the report said.
| Edited by: Zoya Mateen
