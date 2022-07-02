Punjab SIT’s Final Report Counters CBI Probe, Blames Dera Sacha Sauda Chief for Sacrilege Cases

Naming Dera Sacha Sauda head Gurmeet Singh Ram Rahim as the main conspirator behind the sacrilege cases, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the Punjab Police has countered claims made in CBI probe earlier denying his role.

The five-member SIT was constituted in April last year on the directions of the Punjab and Haryana High Court to probe three sacrilege cases in Burj Jawahar Singh Wala and Bargari villages. The final report was made public on Saturday when Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann handed over its copies to some Sikh leaders pursuing the case. The SIT had in April this year handed over the report to Punjab DGP VK Bhawra for approval.

The final report has blamed the Sirsa-based Dera Sacha Sauda for the sacrilege cases and named its head Gurmeet Singh Ram Rahim as the main conspirator besides several followers, including three who remain absconding since the incidents.

The 467-page report has named accused Sukhjinder Singh alias Sunny, Shakti Singh, Baljit Singh, Randeep Singh alias Neela, Ranjit Singh alias Bhola, Nishan Singh, Narinder Sharma and Gurmeet Singh Ram Raheem for their alleged involvement in the theft incident and later in throwing around the holy page.

Sunny, Shakti Singh, Baljit Singh, Ranjit Singh and Gurmeet were allegedly involved in the second incident of pasting of sacrilege posters, said the report. Gurmeet Ram Rahim is already serving sentence in a rape case.

The report has trashed the earlier CBI closure report that had found no evidence of Gurmeet Ram Rahim’s involvement in the case.

Giving out the motive for the alleged sacrilege, the report said the Dera head and his followers had carried out the act as revenge for not allowing the release of his movie MSG-2.

“It is evident from material/evidence collected by the SIT of Punjab Police that the accused were having a direct nexus with the management of the Dera. It said prime accused Mohinder Pal alias Bittu (later killed in Nabha Jail by other inmates) and his companions were upset due to the non-release of the movie “MSG-2” due to which Bittu organized three-day dharna at Moga. The accused were agitated at the non-release and hatched the conspiracy to take revenge,” stated the report.

The sacrilege cases probed by the SIT included theft of the holy Guru Granth Sahib from the Gurdwara Sahib in Burj Jawahar Singh Wala on June 1, 2015. The other two cases probed were appearance of two posters containing derogatory language against the Sikh religion, Sikh preachers and Shri Guru Granth Sahib pasted outside Dhodha Peer gate at Burj Jawahar Singh Wala.

The third incident was reported on October 12, 2015 when holy pages (Ang) of Shri Guru Granth Sahib were found strewn outside the Bargari Gurdwara as well as in the streets around the village.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.