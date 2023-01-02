Punjab: Six Members of Jaggu Bhagwanpuria Gang Arrested

Punjab Police has arrested six members of the Jaggu Bhagwanpuria gang who were operating a weapon and drugs smuggling racket, officials said on Monday.

The arrests were made by a Rupnagar police team. Arms and ammunition were also recovered from the arrested accused, the police officials said.

Jagdeep Singh alias Jaggu Bhagwanpuria is a close associate of jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi.

“CIA Team @RupnagarPolice has arrested 6 members of Gangster Jaggu Bhagwanpuria Gang and recovered 12 pistols & 50 live cartridges. They were operating a weapon & drug smuggling racket. FIR is registered and further investigation is ongoing," Punjab Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav said in a tweet.

He said stern action will be taken against all those involved in running illegal weapon networks.

