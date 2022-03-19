LIVE Punjab Lottery Result 2022: Check Holi Bumper Winning Numbers; First Prize Rs 2 Crore!

PUNJAB STATE DEAR HOLI BUMPER: The Punjab State Dear Holi Bumper Lottery results will be rolled out today, March 19 at 6pm. The tickets of the Punjab State Holi Bumper 2022 Lottery were sold in the A and B series, numbering from 700000 to 999999. Each ticket of the Punjab State Holi Bumper lottery is priced at Rs 500. You can check LIVE updates here from 6 pm.

Punjab Holi Bumper Lottery Prizes

Prizes worth Rs 8.4 crore will be announced for the Punjab Holi Bumper Lottery today by the lottery department. The first prize of the Punjab Holi Bumper Lottery is worth Rs 2 crore. Six people are awarded in the second prize in the Punjab Holi Bumper lottery worth Rs 36 lakh, Rs 6 lakh each.

Around 600 third prizes worth Rs 60 lakh, that is Rs 10,000 each, are also given out. For the fourth spot, the lottery department has allotted Rs. 84 lakh – wherein 1,200 people get Rs. 7,000 each, and there are 1,800 fifth prizes worth Rs 90 lakh – wherein Rs 5,000 is given out to each individual. 12,000 sixth places prizes worth Rs 3.6 crore - Rs 3,000 each – are given out in the Punjab Holi Bumper Lottery.

Here’s How to Check Punjab Lottery Result

The results of the Punjab Holi Bumper 2022 Lottery will be announced, and the draw will start at 6 pm at Camp Office, in Ludhiana. Participants can check the results of Punjab Holi Bumper Lottery can be checked at http://www.punjabstatelotteries.gov.in/

How to claim the prize of Punjab Holi Bumper Lottery 2022?

The prizes of Punjab Holi Bumper Lottery 2022 shall be disbursed only when the original tickets are produced. One ticket shall be eligible to only one prize, notably, all prize-winning tickets above Rs 10,000 should reach the office of Director, Punjab State Lotteries, within 30 days from the date of the publication of the result in the Punjab State Government Gazette.

CHECK FULL LIST OF WINNING NUMBERS AFTER 6 PM TODAY:

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 2 CRORE IS: To be updated

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 6 LAKH TO SIX WINNERS ARE: To be updated

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 10,000 EACH TO 600 WINNERS ARE: To be updated

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 7,000 EACH TO 1,200 WINNERS ARE: To be updated

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 5,000 EACH TO 1,800 WINNERS ARE: To be updated

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 3,000 EACH TO 12,000 WINNERS ARE: To be updated

