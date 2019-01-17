LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
Punjab State Lohri Bumper 2019 Results Announced; Check Details, Direct Link Here

News18.com

Updated:January 17, 2019, 8:50 AM IST
File photo of a lottery ticket.
The Punjab State Lohri Bumper Lottery 2019 Results were declared on Wednesday.

This bumper lottery is also known as Punjab state New Year bumper lottery. The Punjab State Lottery ticket costs Rs 290 including extra charges for postal and packaging charges.

The ticket number of the winner of the first prize, worth Rs 2 crores, is B-225585.The second prize, worth Rs one crore has been awarded to the owner of ticket number B-574861, according to gandhibrotherslottery.com.

The result list of the Punjab State Lohri Bumper 2019 can be downloaded from the official website punjabstatelotteries.gov.in on Thursday.

The first prize is worth Rs 2 crore. The second, third, and fourth prize winners will fetch Rs 1 crore, Rs 2.5 lakh and Rs 1 lakh respectively.

Under this scheme, 20 lakh lottery tickets with series A and B, series numbering from 000000 to 999999 each, were sold.

All the prize-winning tickets above Rs 5,000/- should reach the office of the Director, Punjab State Lotteries, Vit Te Yojna Bhawan, Plot No. 2-B, Sector 33 A, Chandigarh-160020 within 30 days from the date of publication of the result in the Punjab State Government Gazette.
