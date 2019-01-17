English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Punjab State Lohri Bumper 2019 Results Announced; Check Details, Direct Link Here
All the prize-winning tickets above Rs 5,000/- should reach the office of the Director, Punjab State Lotteries, Vit Te Yojna Bhawan, Plot No. 2-B, Sector 33 A, Chandigarh-160020 within 30 days from the date of publication of the result in the Punjab State Government Gazette.
File photo of a lottery ticket.
Loading...
The Punjab State Lohri Bumper Lottery 2019 Results were declared on Wednesday.
This bumper lottery is also known as Punjab state New Year bumper lottery. The Punjab State Lottery ticket costs Rs 290 including extra charges for postal and packaging charges.
The ticket number of the winner of the first prize, worth Rs 2 crores, is B-225585.The second prize, worth Rs one crore has been awarded to the owner of ticket number B-574861, according to gandhibrotherslottery.com.
The result list of the Punjab State Lohri Bumper 2019 can be downloaded from the official website punjabstatelotteries.gov.in on Thursday.
The first prize is worth Rs 2 crore. The second, third, and fourth prize winners will fetch Rs 1 crore, Rs 2.5 lakh and Rs 1 lakh respectively.
Under this scheme, 20 lakh lottery tickets with series A and B, series numbering from 000000 to 999999 each, were sold.
All the prize-winning tickets above Rs 5,000/- should reach the office of the Director, Punjab State Lotteries, Vit Te Yojna Bhawan, Plot No. 2-B, Sector 33 A, Chandigarh-160020 within 30 days from the date of publication of the result in the Punjab State Government Gazette.
This bumper lottery is also known as Punjab state New Year bumper lottery. The Punjab State Lottery ticket costs Rs 290 including extra charges for postal and packaging charges.
The ticket number of the winner of the first prize, worth Rs 2 crores, is B-225585.The second prize, worth Rs one crore has been awarded to the owner of ticket number B-574861, according to gandhibrotherslottery.com.
The result list of the Punjab State Lohri Bumper 2019 can be downloaded from the official website punjabstatelotteries.gov.in on Thursday.
The first prize is worth Rs 2 crore. The second, third, and fourth prize winners will fetch Rs 1 crore, Rs 2.5 lakh and Rs 1 lakh respectively.
Under this scheme, 20 lakh lottery tickets with series A and B, series numbering from 000000 to 999999 each, were sold.
All the prize-winning tickets above Rs 5,000/- should reach the office of the Director, Punjab State Lotteries, Vit Te Yojna Bhawan, Plot No. 2-B, Sector 33 A, Chandigarh-160020 within 30 days from the date of publication of the result in the Punjab State Government Gazette.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Kumbh Chronicles: The Man Who Shunned Comforts of Melbourne to be a Sadhu
-
Tuesday 15 January , 2019
News18 Explains: Sedition Vs Free Speech, What Amounts To Sedition
-
Tuesday 15 January , 2019
Watch : Traditional Bull-Taming Event ‘Jallikattu’ Begins in Madurai
-
Friday 11 January , 2019
Delhi Reacts to the 10% Reservation Bill For Economically Weaker Sections : Political, Helpful or Baseless?
-
Saturday 12 January , 2019
News18 Excerpts: Maya-Akhilesh Historic Press Conference, Both Parties to Contest On 38 Seats Each
Kumbh Chronicles: The Man Who Shunned Comforts of Melbourne to be a Sadhu
Tuesday 15 January , 2019 News18 Explains: Sedition Vs Free Speech, What Amounts To Sedition
Tuesday 15 January , 2019 Watch : Traditional Bull-Taming Event ‘Jallikattu’ Begins in Madurai
Friday 11 January , 2019 Delhi Reacts to the 10% Reservation Bill For Economically Weaker Sections : Political, Helpful or Baseless?
Saturday 12 January , 2019 News18 Excerpts: Maya-Akhilesh Historic Press Conference, Both Parties to Contest On 38 Seats Each
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Kai Po Che? Picture Of A Dead Parrot Caught In A Kite String Noose During Makar Sankranti Is Heartbreaking
- #MeToo: Javed Akhtar Tweets in Support of Hirani, Calls Him 'Most Decent' Person in Industry
- Australian Open: Clinical Rafael Nadal Overwhelms Matthew Ebden
- Amazon Prime Music Introduces Hands Free Feature: Here Are The Details
- Dominant Maria Sharapova Win Sets up Caroline Wozniacki Clash
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results