  Punjab Lottery 2023 LIVE UPDATES: Dear Lohri Makar Sankranti Bumper Draw Result Out; First Prize Rs 5 Crore

Live now

Punjab Lottery 2023 LIVE UPDATES: Dear Lohri Makar Sankranti Bumper Draw Result Out; First Prize Rs 5 Crore

Punjab State Dear Lohri Makar Sankranti Bumper Lottery 2023: The bumper lottery offers a guaranteed first prize of Rs 5 crore. You can check Live Updates here from 6pm

By: News Desk

Trending Desk

Last Updated: January 16, 2023, 18:01 IST

Ludhiana, India

The Dear Lohri Makar Sankranti Bumper Lottery will be held today on January 16, 2023 from 6 pm. (Screengrab: punjabstatelotteries.gov.in)

PUNJAB STATE DEAR LOHRI MAKAR SANKRANTI BUMPER 2023: The Directorate of Punjab State Lotteries will be announcing the winning numbers for Dear Lohri Makar Sankranti Bumper Lottery today, January 16 at 6 pm. The bumper lottery offers a guaranteed first prize of Rs 5 crore, and the ticket purchase prize is as low as Rs 500. Those who will win the second and the third prize will get Rs 10 lakh and Rs 5 lakh, respectively. You Read More

Key Events

Jan 16, 2023 18:01 IST

Time for Dear Lohri Makar Sankranti Bumper Draw Result

Stage is set for Dear Lohri Makar Sankranti Bumper Draw Result for first prize worth Rs 5 Crore

Jan 16, 2023 17:53 IST

How To Claim Prize Money?

Lucky winners of Dear Lohri Makar Sankranti Bumper Draw will have to visit Director of Punjab State Lotteries in Chandigarh to claim the prize money. it is must for those winning more than Rs. 10,000 to visit the office.

While claiming the prize money you must have the winning ticket along with relevant documents as proof.

Jan 16, 2023 17:32 IST

Full List of Winning Numbers for Kerala Win-Win W-702 Lottery

KERALA WIN-WIN W-702 LOTTERY RESULT 2023: The Kerala state lottery department has announced the result for  Win-Win W-702 lucky draw for January 16. The winner of first prize worth Rs 75 lakh is a person with ticket number WF 634255. Check the full list here

Jan 16, 2023 17:26 IST

WATCH Result LIVE on YouTube

Jan 16, 2023 17:23 IST

First Prize Winner to get Rs 5 Crore

The bumper lottery offers a guaranteed first prize of Rs 5 crore, and the ticket purchase prize is as low as Rs 500. Those who will win the second and the third prize will get Rs 10 lakh and Rs 5 lakh, respectively.

Jan 16, 2023 17:23 IST

How To Check Dear Lohri Makar Sankranti Bumper Draw Result

You can check result on the official website – punjablotteries.gov.in and punjablottery.in.

Open any one link on your browser and click on results ti check winning numbers.

You can also select ‘Bumper’ from a drop-down menu and click on ‘Check Result’.

Jan 16, 2023 17:22 IST

Is It A Genuine Ticket or Fake? Here's How to Find Out

(Image: punjabstatelotteries)
Jan 16, 2023 17:21 IST

How to buy Punjab State Dear Lohri Makar Sankranti Bumper Lottery

One can purchase a ticket for the Punjab State Dear Lohri Makar Sankranti Bumper Lottery online. Any resident of India can buy Punjab State Dear Lohri Makar Sankranti Bumper Lottery ticket. As mentioned earlier, the ticket price is Rs 500. However, one may have to pay an additional amount of Rs 90 as postal and packing charges.

It is indeed a great offer for many who buy lottery tickets frequently. If you are confused about the buying process, we are here to help.

Step 1: Firstly, on your browser, log on to https://punjablottery.in/ Step 2: Now, scroll down on the page and click on ‘Buy Now’. The link will take you to their payment gateway. Simply Pay Rs 500 per lottery ticket using UPI, or Credit/Debit Cards. So, what are you waiting for? Buy your Dear Lohri Makar Sankranti Bumper Lottery ticket without further delay and win exciting prizes.

Jan 16, 2023 17:20 IST

Two Names for bumper draw

Dear Lohri Makar Sankranti Bumper Lottery and Punjab State Dear Lohri Bumper Lottery are the two names by which this lottery is offered by the Directorate of Punjab State Lotteries.

Jan 16, 2023 17:20 IST

Dear Lohri Makar Sankranti Bumper Lottery: Prize Structure

1st Prize: Rs 5 Crore, only 1 Winner can secure this 2nd Prize: Rs 12,00,000, (5 Winners) 3rd Prize: Rs 6,00,000 (5 Winners) 4th Prize: Rs 8,000 (2,000 Winners) 5th Prize: Rs 5,000 (2,000 Winners) 6th Prize: Rs 2,000 (20,000 Winners)

Jan 16, 2023 17:19 IST

Punjab State Dear Lohri Makar Sankranti Bumper 2023 Lucky draw at 6 pm

The Directorate of Punjab State Lotteries will be announcing the winning numbers for Dear Lohri Makar Sankranti Bumper Lottery today, January 16 at 6 pm. The bumper lottery offers a guaranteed first prize of Rs 5 crore, and the ticket purchase prize is as low as Rs 500. Those who will win the second and the third prize will get Rs 10 lakh and Rs 5 lakh, respectively.

