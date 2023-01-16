Punjab Lottery 2023 LIVE UPDATES: Dear Lohri Makar Sankranti Bumper Draw Result Out; First Prize Rs 5 Crore

Live now
By: News Desk
Last Updated: January 16, 2023, 18:01 IST
Ludhiana, India
PUNJAB STATE DEAR LOHRI MAKAR SANKRANTI BUMPER 2023: The Directorate of Punjab State Lotteries will be announcing the winning numbers for Dear Lohri Makar Sankranti Bumper Lottery today, January 16 at 6 pm. The bumper lottery offers a guaranteed first prize of Rs 5 crore, and the ticket purchase prize is as low as Rs 500. Those who will win the second and the third prize will get Rs 10 lakh and Rs 5 lakh, respectively.
Stage is set for Dear Lohri Makar Sankranti Bumper Draw Result for first prize worth Rs 5 Crore
Lucky winners of Dear Lohri Makar Sankranti Bumper Draw will have to visit Director of Punjab State Lotteries in Chandigarh to claim the prize money. it is must for those winning more than Rs. 10,000 to visit the office.
While claiming the prize money you must have the winning ticket along with relevant documents as proof.
KERALA WIN-WIN W-702 LOTTERY RESULT 2023: The Kerala state lottery department has announced the result for Win-Win W-702 lucky draw for January 16. The winner of first prize worth Rs 75 lakh is a person with ticket number WF 634255. Check the full list here
You can check result on the official website – punjablotteries.gov.in and punjablottery.in.
Open any one link on your browser and click on results ti check winning numbers.
You can also select ‘Bumper’ from a drop-down menu and click on ‘Check Result’.
One can purchase a ticket for the Punjab State Dear Lohri Makar Sankranti Bumper Lottery online. Any resident of India can buy Punjab State Dear Lohri Makar Sankranti Bumper Lottery ticket. As mentioned earlier, the ticket price is Rs 500. However, one may have to pay an additional amount of Rs 90 as postal and packing charges.
It is indeed a great offer for many who buy lottery tickets frequently. If you are confused about the buying process, we are here to help.
Step 1: Firstly, on your browser, log on to https://punjablottery.in/ Step 2: Now, scroll down on the page and click on ‘Buy Now’. The link will take you to their payment gateway. Simply Pay Rs 500 per lottery ticket using UPI, or Credit/Debit Cards. So, what are you waiting for? Buy your Dear Lohri Makar Sankranti Bumper Lottery ticket without further delay and win exciting prizes.
Dear Lohri Makar Sankranti Bumper Lottery and Punjab State Dear Lohri Bumper Lottery are the two names by which this lottery is offered by the Directorate of Punjab State Lotteries.
In case you are wondering what the 4th and 5th position holders will get after winning the Dear Lohri Makar Sankranti Bumper Lottery, here is a detailed list of prizes that you can secure from this special lottery this year.
1st Prize: Rs 5 Crore, only 1 Winner can secure this
2nd Prize: Rs 12,00,000, (5 Winners)
3rd Prize: Rs 6,00,000 (5 Winners)
4th Prize: Rs 8,000 (2,000 Winners)
5th Prize: Rs 5,000 (2,000 Winners)
6th Prize: Rs 2,000 (20,000 Winners)
