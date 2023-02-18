Punjab Lottery 2023: Dear Mahashivratri Bumper Result OUT; Check Winners List

PUNJAB STATE DEAR MAHASHIVRATRI BUMPER 2023: The Directorate of Punjab State Lotteries has announced the winning numbers for Dear Mahashivratri Bumper Lottery for February 18. Lucky person with ticket number 721248 is the winner of first prize worth Rs Rs 2.5 crore. The first prize of the Punjab bumper lottery worth Rs 2.50 crore is guaranteed to the public. The seller of the jackpot-winning ticket will get Rs 25 lakhs. The cost of each ticket for the Dear Mahashivratri Bumper Lottery was Rs 500.
Check the full list of winning numbers and PDF for Punjab State Dear Mahashivratri Bumper 2023 draw below:
DEAR MAHASHIVRATRI BUMPER 2023: FULL LIST OF WINNING NUMBERS
Lucky number for 1st prize worth Rs 2.5 crore is 721248
Lucky numbers for 2nd prize worth Rs 10 lakh are
429872 630108 645171
675713 816715 820873
844033 866739 905396
987469
Lucky numbers for 3rd prize worth Rs 5b lakh are
463672 593744 651848
670672 716120 748346
864279 870716 909475
930875
Lucky numbers for 4th prize worth Rs 9,000 are
0245 1154 1826
2437 4340 5100
5736 6594 8025
9473
Lucky numbers for 5th prize worth Rs 6,000
0354 0874 0967
1164 3425 6568
6576 7063 9004
9248
CLICK HERE TO WATCH MAHASHIVRATRI BUMPER LOTTERY LUCKY DRAW
MAHASHIVRATRI BUMPER LOTTERY 2023: PRIZE STRUCTURE
- 1st Prize: Rs 2.50 crore
- 2nd Prize: Rs 10 lakhs
- 3rd Prize: Rs 5 lakhs
- 4th Prize: Rs 9000
- 5th Prize: Rs 6000
- 6th Prize: Rs 2500
The bumper lottery scheme had 6 lakh tickets, numbering from 400,000 to 999,999 and there was no series in the lottery scheme. The ten winners of second prize will get Rs 10 lakh, while ten winners of third prize will get Rs 5 lakh.
