CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Aero IndiaShraddha Walkar MurderMumbai MetroMoney Laundering CaseAdani Row
Home » News » India » Punjab Lottery 2023: Dear Mahashivratri Bumper Result OUT; Check Winners List
1-MIN READ

Punjab Lottery 2023: Dear Mahashivratri Bumper Result OUT; Check Winners List

By: News Desk

News18.com

Last Updated: February 18, 2023, 21:28 IST

Ludhiana, India

The Dear Mahashivratri Bumper Lottery was held today on February 18, 2023 at 6 pm. (Screengrab: punjabstatelotteries.gov.in)

The Dear Mahashivratri Bumper Lottery was held today on February 18, 2023 at 6 pm. (Screengrab: punjabstatelotteries.gov.in)

Punjab State Dear Mahashivratri Bumper Lottery 2023: The bumper lottery offers a guaranteed first prize of Rs 2.5 crore. Check full list oif winning numbers below

PUNJAB STATE DEAR MAHASHIVRATRI BUMPER 2023: The Directorate of Punjab State Lotteries has announced the winning numbers for Dear Mahashivratri Bumper Lottery for February 18. Lucky person with ticket number 721248 is the winner of first prize worth Rs Rs 2.5 crore. The first prize of the Punjab bumper lottery worth Rs 2.50 crore is guaranteed to the public. The seller of the jackpot-winning ticket will get Rs 25 lakhs. The cost of each ticket for the Dear Mahashivratri Bumper Lottery was Rs 500.

Check the full list of winning numbers and PDF for Punjab State Dear Mahashivratri Bumper 2023 draw below:

DEAR MAHASHIVRATRI BUMPER 2023: FULL LIST OF WINNING NUMBERS

(Screengrab: punjabstatelotteries.gov.in)

Lucky number for 1st prize worth Rs 2.5 crore is 721248

Lucky numbers for 2nd prize worth Rs 10 lakh are

429872            630108             645171

675713            816715             820873

844033            866739             905396

987469

Lucky numbers for 3rd prize worth Rs 5b lakh are

463672               593744                651848

670672               716120                748346

864279               870716                 909475

930875

Lucky numbers for 4th prize worth Rs 9,000 are

0245               1154                1826

2437               4340                5100

5736               6594                8025

9473

Lucky numbers for 5th prize worth Rs 6,000

0354                0874             0967

1164                3425             6568

6576                7063             9004

9248

CLICK HERE TO WATCH MAHASHIVRATRI BUMPER LOTTERY LUCKY DRAW

MAHASHIVRATRI BUMPER LOTTERY 2023: PRIZE STRUCTURE

  • 1st Prize: Rs 2.50 crore
  • 2nd Prize: Rs 10 lakhs
  • 3rd Prize: Rs 5 lakhs
  • 4th Prize: Rs 9000
  • 5th Prize: Rs 6000
  • 6th Prize: Rs 2500

The bumper lottery scheme had 6 lakh tickets, numbering from 400,000 to 999,999 and there was no series in the lottery scheme. The ten winners of second prize will get Rs 10 lakh, while ten winners of third prize will get Rs 5 lakh.

Read all the Latest India News here

About the Author
News Desk
The News Desk is a team of passionate editors and writers who break and analyse the most important events unfolding in India and abroad. From live upd...Read More
Tags:
  1. lottery
  2. Punjab State Lotteries department
  3. punjab state lottery
  4. punjab state lottery result
  5. punjab state mahashivratri bumper
first published:February 18, 2023, 21:03 IST
last updated:February 18, 2023, 21:28 IST
Read More