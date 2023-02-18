Punjab Lottery 2023: Dear Mahashivratri Bumper Result OUT; Check Winners List

PUNJAB STATE DEAR MAHASHIVRATRI BUMPER 2023: The Directorate of Punjab State Lotteries has announced the winning numbers for Dear Mahashivratri Bumper Lottery for February 18. Lucky person with ticket number 721248 is the winner of first prize worth Rs Rs 2.5 crore. The first prize of the Punjab bumper lottery worth Rs 2.50 crore is guaranteed to the public. The seller of the jackpot-winning ticket will get Rs 25 lakhs. The cost of each ticket for the Dear Mahashivratri Bumper Lottery was Rs 500.

Check the full list of winning numbers and PDF for Punjab State Dear Mahashivratri Bumper 2023 draw below:

DEAR MAHASHIVRATRI BUMPER 2023: FULL LIST OF WINNING NUMBERS

Lucky number for 1st prize worth Rs 2.5 crore is 721248

Lucky numbers for 2nd prize worth Rs 10 lakh are

429872 630108 645171

675713 816715 820873

844033 866739 905396

987469

Lucky numbers for 3rd prize worth Rs 5b lakh are

463672 593744 651848

670672 716120 748346

864279 870716 909475

930875

Lucky numbers for 4th prize worth Rs 9,000 are

0245 1154 1826

2437 4340 5100

5736 6594 8025

9473

Lucky numbers for 5th prize worth Rs 6,000

0354 0874 0967

1164 3425 6568

6576 7063 9004

9248

CLICK HERE TO WATCH MAHASHIVRATRI BUMPER LOTTERY LUCKY DRAW

MAHASHIVRATRI BUMPER LOTTERY 2023: PRIZE STRUCTURE

1st Prize: Rs 2.50 crore

2nd Prize: Rs 10 lakhs

3rd Prize: Rs 5 lakhs

4th Prize: Rs 9000

5th Prize: Rs 6000

6th Prize: Rs 2500

The bumper lottery scheme had 6 lakh tickets, numbering from 400,000 to 999,999 and there was no series in the lottery scheme. The ten winners of second prize will get Rs 10 lakh, while ten winners of third prize will get Rs 5 lakh.

