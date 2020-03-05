Punjab State Power Corporation Limited Result 2020 Released at pspcl.in, Direct Link
The results were announced for Lower Division Clerk (LDC), Junior Engineer(JE), (Civil, Electrical), Revenue Accountant, Electrician Grade 2, Divisional Supdt Accounts, Steno Typist, Internal Auditor and Accounts Officer.
Image for representation.
The Punjab State Power Corporation Limited has declared PSPCL result 2020 on Wednesday. The Punjab State Power Corporation Limited Result 2020 was released by the board on its official website https://www.pspcl.in/. The results were announced for Lower Division Clerk (LDC), Junior Engineer(JE), (Civil, Electrical), Revenue Accountant, Electrician Grade 2, Divisional Supdt Accounts, Steno Typist, Internal Auditor and Accounts Officer.
PSPCL Result 2020 Direct link
The Corporation has released the results against the advertisement number CRA 293/19 & 294/19.
The PSPCL had conducted the examinations for the posts from December 18, 2019 to January 4, 2020. The paper was conducted in two shifts.
The Corporation had invited applications from the candidates for a total number 1,798 post.
The PSPCL had released the answer key on January 8, 2020 and had invited objections from the aspirants.
Candidates can download the Combined Merit List (CML) carrying the name and other details of shortlisted candidates from the website. The list also contains the marks obtained by the aspirants.
PSPCL Result 2020: How to download the results
Step 1) Visit the official website of Punjab State Power Corporation Ltd – www.pspcl.in.
Step 2) Go to ‘About Tab’ and then tap on ‘Recruitment Tab’.
Step 3) Tap on Result Link for the post you have applied for under ‘Result for various posts against CRA 293/19’ and ‘Result for various posts against CRA 294/19’.
Step 4) Download PSPCL Result PDF and check PSPCL Merit List.
Step 5) Take a print out for future reference.
Keywords: Punjab State Power Corporation Limited, Results, Combined Merit List, pspcl.in
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Thursday 04 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019 Brexit So Far: What Led To The Chaos?
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
Live TV
Recommended For You
- ICC Women T20I World Cup | What Will It Take For Indian Women To Lift The Trophy
- Dog Traumatised by Delhi Violence Has Finally Been Rescued from Burnt Petrol Pump
- Impressed by Vijay and Allu Arjun's Dancing Skills, Hrithik Roshan Asks What Do They Eat
- WhatsApp Dark Mode is Finally Here for Everyone: Here's How You Can Get it
- CSK Has Helped Me Learn Art of Handling Tough Situations: MS Dhoni