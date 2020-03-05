Punjab State Power Corporation Limited Result 2020 Released at pspcl.in, Direct Link

The Punjab State Power Corporation Limited has declared PSPCL result 2020 on Wednesday. The Punjab State Power Corporation Limited Result 2020 was released by the board on its official website https://www.pspcl.in/. The results were announced for Lower Division Clerk (LDC), Junior Engineer(JE), (Civil, Electrical), Revenue Accountant, Electrician Grade 2, Divisional Supdt Accounts, Steno Typist, Internal Auditor and Accounts Officer.

PSPCL Result 2020 Direct link

The Corporation has released the results against the advertisement number CRA 293/19 & 294/19.

The PSPCL had conducted the examinations for the posts from December 18, 2019 to January 4, 2020. The paper was conducted in two shifts.

The Corporation had invited applications from the candidates for a total number 1,798 post.

The PSPCL had released the answer key on January 8, 2020 and had invited objections from the aspirants.

Candidates can download the Combined Merit List (CML) carrying the name and other details of shortlisted candidates from the website. The list also contains the marks obtained by the aspirants.

PSPCL Result 2020: How to download the results

Step 1) Visit the official website of Punjab State Power Corporation Ltd – www.pspcl.in.

Step 2) Go to ‘About Tab’ and then tap on ‘Recruitment Tab’.

Step 3) Tap on Result Link for the post you have applied for under ‘Result for various posts against CRA 293/19’ and ‘Result for various posts against CRA 294/19’.

Step 4) Download PSPCL Result PDF and check PSPCL Merit List.

Step 5) Take a print out for future reference.

