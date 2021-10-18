Punjab Sub-inspector Arrested After His Car 'Runs Over Two Women' in Jalandhar

A sub-inspector with Punjab Police was arrested on Monday for allegedly running over two women while driving his car in Jalandhar. While one of the women died on the spot, another was seriously injured and rushed to a local hospital. The incident, which has sparked protests by the families of the victims, took place near the Jalandhar-Phagwara highway.

Both the women were reportedly standing on the roadside when the vehicle driven by the sub-inspector hit them. The deceased girl has been identified as Navjot Kaur who was working at a local car showroom.

Following the incident, the road was blocked by local residents who sat on a dharna on the highway.

As per CCTV footage obtained by the police, a white Brezza car ran over both the girls. Though the girls took a step back after seeing the vehicle approach, the car still rammed into them.

Police officials who reached the spot said that they are investigating the incident.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.