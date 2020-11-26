Punjab Teacher Recruitment 2020: Apply for 8,393 Vacancies of Pre-primary Teachers from December 1

The Department of School Education in Punjab has put out a notification for filing up 8,393 vacancies of pre-primary teachers. Those who want to apply will be able to do so by visiting educationrecruitmentboard.com.

The application process for the post of pre-primary teachers will commence on December 1 and December 20. Out of the total vacancies, 3273 are for general, 840 for Scheduled Castes (M&B), 839 for Scheduled Castes (R&O), 168 each for Scheduled Castes (Ex-Servicemen-M&B), Scheduled Castes (Ex-Servicemen-R&O) and Backward Classes (Ex-Servicemen).

Apart from this, there are 42 each for Scheduled Castes (Sports-M&B) and Scheduled Castes (Sports-R&O), 167 for Sportsperson (General), 839 for Backward Classes, 84 for Freedom Fighters, 588 for Ex-Servicemen (General), 84 each for Handicapped (Visually Impaired, Hearing Impaired, Orthopedically Disabled and Intellectually Disabled or Multiple Disability) categories and 839 for Economically Weaker Section of general category.

Candidates whose age falls between 18 and 37 years are eligible to apply. Besides, they must have passed Class 12 with at least 45 per cent marks. Applicants must also have completed a diploma course of minimum one year in Nursery Teacher Education Programme or equivalent. They should have studied Punjabi as a subject in Class 10 to be eligible for the post of pre-primary teacher.

Those belonging to Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe categories need to pay Rs 500 at the time of registration, while candidates from general and other categories will have to pay Rs 1,000 as registration fee.

How to fill application form for pre-primary teachers

Step 1: Go to educationrecruitmentboard.com

Step 2: Look for the application link for pre-primary teachers

Step 3: Register providing the required details

Step 4: Upload documents, if needed

Step 5: Pay application fee

Step 6: Submit application form and take printout for future reference

Exam dates will be announced later. Candidates will be shortlisted on the basis of their performance in a written test