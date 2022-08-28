Amritsar: Terrorist-gangster Nexus 'Busted', Canada-based Mastermind Behind IED Planting Case

The Punjab Police on Saturday claimed to have busted yet another terrorist-gangster nexus targeting the law and order of the state, with the arrest of seven persons in connection with the planting of an IED under a sub-inspector’s car in Amritsar recently. Police said a Canada-based gangster was the mastermind behind this subversive act.

On August 16, two unidentified persons on a motorcycle planted an IED under an SUV Bolero belonging to SI Dilbag Singh parked outside his residence in Amritsar. The IED, which could be trigerred by a mobile phone, weighed about 2.79 kg and was carrying 2.17 kg high explosives.

Punjab director general of police Gaurav Yadav identified Canada-based gangster Lakhbir Singh alias Landa as the mastermind in the case. Landa, who is a native of Tarn Taran, fled to Canada in 2017. He had also conspired in the RPG terror attack at the headquarters of the Punjab Police intelligence. He is considered to be the close aide of Pakistan-based wanted gangster Harvinder Singh alias Rinda, who had joined hands with Babbar Khalsa International (BKI).

The arrested man, who allegedly planted prefabricated IED under the car, has been identified as Deepak (22) of Patti village in Tarn Taran. Six others arrested who provided logistical, technical and financial support have been identified as Harpal Singh, a constable with the Punjab Police, and Fatehdeep Singh, both residents of Sabra village in Tarn Taran; Rajinder Kumar alias Bau of Harike in Tarn Taran; Khushalbir Singh alias Chittu, Varinder Singh alias Abu and Gurpreet Singh alias Gopi, all residents of Bhikhiwind. Varinder and Gopi, who were lodged in the Goindwal jail and are close aides of Landa, had roped in Khushalbir to retrieve the IED from the designated spot.

Yadav said Amritsar police got its first break in the case with the arrest of Harpal and Fatehdeep from Delhi airport the very next day of the incident, when both were trying to abscond to Maldives. The questioning of the accused revealed the involvement of Bau, who fled to Shirdi after he failed to flee India in absence of a second Covid-19 vaccination certificate. Bau was arrested with the assistance of the Mumbai anti-terrorism squad on August 20.

Further investigation into the case established the role of two inmates, Varinder and Gurpreet, who on directions of Landa had arranged Khushalbir Chittu for retrieving the IED along with Fatehdeep and later handing it over to Deepak and his aide, who finally planted it under the SI’s vehicle, Yadva said, adding that Khushalbir was arrested on August 21.

The DGP said Khushalbir along with Fatehdeep had gone to fetch the IED from the spot pinpointed by Landa, who was also navigating them to the location via video chat. “On the morning of 16th, on instructions of Landa, Harpal, Fatehdeep and Rajinder Bau went to Ranjit Avenue area to ensure that everything was right to detonate the IED,” he said, adding that Landa was monitoring the entire operation.

Yadav said Deepak, Fatehdeep, Rajinder Bau and Harpal had no criminal record and were lured by Landa to commit terror activities with a promise to illegally settle them abroad, specifically in Canada via other countries. Amritsar police commissioner Arun Pal Singh said police have also identified the Deepak’s aide, who accompanied him on a motorcycle to plant the IED, besides identifying the owner of the motorcycle and a person who arranged the motorcycle. “Police teams are on a manhunt to arrest the remaining accused persons and soon they will be behind the bars,” he added.

