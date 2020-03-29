Take the pledge to vote

Punjab to Provide Take-home Medicines to Addicts Amid COVID-19 Lockdown

Health Minister Balbir Singh Sidhu told the media that instructions have been issued to the all Deputy Commissioners in this regard.

IANS

Updated:March 29, 2020, 6:34 PM IST
Punjab to Provide Take-home Medicines to Addicts Amid COVID-19 Lockdown
Chandigarh: In a major relief to addicts undergoing de-addiction treatment, the Punjab government on Sunday allowed 198 Out Patient Opioid Assisted Treatment Clinics, 35 government de-addiction centres and 108 licensed private centres to provide them take-home doses for two weeks to tide over the lockdown period.

Health Minister Balbir Singh Sidhu told the media that instructions have been issued to the all Deputy Commissioners in this regard.

He said the state government has taken this initiative to provide medicines to the addicts so that they don't have to move out of their houses during the 21-day nationwide lockdown.

He said to generate awareness about COVID-19 and social distancing amongst patients, they have been instructed to remain one metre apart from others while receiving medicines from centres.

