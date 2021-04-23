Punjab to Recruit Nurses, Medical Staff to Tackle Rising Covid-19 Cases

With the state’s health infrastructure coming under heavy pressure due to the spike in Covid-19 cases, Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Friday ordered immediate recruitment of 400 nurses and 140 technicians to the government medical colleges.

The government is also expediting the medical college projects approved or in progress in the state.

The Chief Minister, who also raised the issue during the VC meeting earlier with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, said he will be writing soon to the latter seeking a direction to PGI Satellite Centres and Military Hospitals in Punjab to provide Covid beds to citizens. Pre-fabricated structures could be used for this purpose, he said.

On the recruitment drive, the Chief Minister said that of the 900 posts sanctioned after the department restructuring, 400 should be filled immediately in phase 1 with the hiring of nurses. In the hiring of technicians, reasonable weightage should be given to those who are already working on contract with Punjab Government, he said.

