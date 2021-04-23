india

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Coronavirus#AssemblyElections2021#IPL2021
News18» News»India»Punjab to Recruit Nurses, Medical Staff to Tackle Rising Covid-19 Cases
1-MIN READ

Punjab to Recruit Nurses, Medical Staff to Tackle Rising Covid-19 Cases

A health worker tries to take a nasal swab sample from a woman for COVID-19 test inside a mobile van, in Amritsar. (PTI)

A health worker tries to take a nasal swab sample from a woman for COVID-19 test inside a mobile van, in Amritsar. (PTI)

400 nurses and 140 technicians will be hired for government medical colleges.

With the state’s health infrastructure coming under heavy pressure due to the spike in Covid-19 cases, Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Friday ordered immediate recruitment of 400 nurses and 140 technicians to the government medical colleges.

The government is also expediting the medical college projects approved or in progress in the state.

The Chief Minister, who also raised the issue during the VC meeting earlier with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, said he will be writing soon to the latter seeking a direction to PGI Satellite Centres and Military Hospitals in Punjab to provide Covid beds to citizens. Pre-fabricated structures could be used for this purpose, he said.

On the recruitment drive, the Chief Minister said that of the 900 posts sanctioned after the department restructuring, 400 should be filled immediately in phase 1 with the hiring of nurses. In the hiring of technicians, reasonable weightage should be given to those who are already working on contract with Punjab Government, he said.

RELATED NEWS

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here

Tags
first published:April 23, 2021, 18:03 IST