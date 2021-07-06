Punjab Tops in Wheat Procurement, Rs 26,000 Crore Paid as MSP to Farmers in State

Punjab has topped the list of States that have contributed to a record wheat procurement during the current rabi marketing season. The total procurement this season has been 433.24 lakh metric tonnes (LMT) as against 389.93 LMT in the last season.

FCI officials said that the highest procurement of 132.10 LMT wheat was from Punjab overtaking Madhya Pradesh that had topped the list last year. Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Uttarakhand, Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh and J&K have recorded their ‘best ever’ procurement so far, said an official.

Madhya Pradesh has recorded a procurement of 128.08 LMT. Last year, Punjab had logged a procurement of 127.14 LMT.

Despite protests against the farm laws, an all-time high MSP of Rs 84,369.19 crore was directly transferred into the accounts of 49,16,424 farmers across the country under the ‘One Nation, One MSP, One DBT’ scheme.

A record 49.16 lakh farmers benefited against 43.35 lakh last year. According to the FCI officials, Rs 26,103.89 crore was paid to 8,85,117 farmers in Punjab and Rs 16,706.33 crore to 7,60,636 farmers in Haryana. It was the first time that farmers in the two States received remuneration for grain directly in their accounts.

