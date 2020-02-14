Punjab TV Actress Allegedly Killed by Husband in Nainital on Suspicion of Extra-marital Affair
The husband, Ravinder Pal Singh, suspected his wife of having an affair with someone else and hatched a conspiracy with his friend to kill the woman, Nainital Senior Superintendent of Police S K Meena said.
Representative image.
Dehradun: A television actress from Punjab was allegedly killed by her husband and his accomplice in Uttarakhand's Nainital district on suspicion of having an extra-marital affair, a senior police official said on Friday.
Singh, a resident of Ferozepur in Punjab, brought his wife to Kaladhungi telling her that his friend, Kuldeep, has contacts in the film world and can help her land a role in Bollywood, he said.
On their arrival in Kaladhungi, they were joined by Kuldeep who hails from Delhi. Kuldeep took them to an eatery where the woman was offered a drink laced with sedatives, Meena said.
As she began to lose consciousness, they strangled her and burnt her body to make identification difficult, he said, identifying the woman as Anita Singh, a 29-year-old TV actress from Punjab.
CCTV camera footage of the route leading to Kaladhungi forest helped police reach the culprits who have been arrested and sent to jail, Meena said.
Police saw a car in the footage whose number was traced to a resident of Haldwani who said he had lent it to a Delhi-based relative named Kuldeep, the police official said.
Kuldeep confessed to the crime during interrogation and said the body was that of Anita Singh whose husband plotted her murder as he suspected her of having an extra-marital affair, he said.
