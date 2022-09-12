Punjab: Video of Women Allegedly Under Influence of Drugs in Amritsar Surfaces Online, Probe On

A video of a young woman allegedly under the influence of drugs in Punjab’s Amritsar has taken social media by storm. It has also raised concerns on the prevailing drug abuse problem in the state.

In the viral video, reportedly taken in Maqboolpura locality of the Amritsar East constituency, a young woman with droopy eyes can be seen on the road, slouching and struggling to walk. The locality is often on the news for drug abuse addicts and cases.

The girl has nearly no motor balance (unable to to stand on her feet properly) due to drug overdose.

After the video surfaced on social media, the Maqboolpura police carried out a search operation in the locality on Sunday. During the operation, cops rounded up three people and recovered narcotic substances from their possession, an NDTV report said.

Police have registered separate FIRs and detained 12 persons for investigations due to suspicious activities.

AAP MLA Jeevanjot Kaur, who represents Amritsar East constituency, has reportedly said that the probe is on in the case.

AAP chief and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday said drugs are entering Gujarat in large quantities through a port and being smuggled to Punjab and other parts of the country.

In a visit to Ahmedabad to attend public programmers, Kejriwal said, “Several incidents in the recent past show that large quantities of drugs are entering through a Gujarat port. From here, the drugs go to Punjab and other parts of the country. Why is this happening? Apparently, somewhere the administration is involved at the top.”

