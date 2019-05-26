Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
CO-PRESENTED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
272
nda:
Needmore seats to Win
Needmore seats to Win
upa:
»
1-min read

Punjab Vigilance Arrests Absconding Official in Rs 40 Crore Paddy Scam

Last year, over 2.50 lakh bags of paddy were found to be missing from a rice mill in Amritsar during an inquiry by Punjab's Food and Civil Supplies Department.

PTI

Updated:May 26, 2019, 8:44 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Punjab Vigilance Arrests Absconding Official in Rs 40 Crore Paddy Scam
(Photo for representation)
Loading...
Chandigarh: The Punjab Vigilance Bureau on Sunday arrested an absconding official of the District Food and Civil Supplies Controller (DFSC), Amritsar in connection with a Rs 40 crore paddy scam.

A P Singh had allegedly duped the state exchequer in connivance with other officials of the Food and Civil Supplies department and an Amritsar based rice mill owner, a spokesperson of the bureau said in an official release.

Nabbed by the bureau's Special Investigation Team (SIT) from Patiala, Singh had been evading arrest for nearly an year, the official added.

An FIR under various provisions of the IPC and Prevention of Corruption Act was registered at Police Station Jandiala Guru, Amritsar district last year.

The vigilance bureau had taken over the investigation from Amritsar district police last year.

"Some co-accused in the scam including DFSC officer Raminder Singh Bath, assistant food and civil supplies officer Vipan Sharma and food inspector Gurjinder Singh have already been arrested by the bureau while some are still absconding," he said.

The investigation so far has brought forth incriminating evidence against the suspects who failed to perform their duties.

"A huge quantity of government paddy worth crores of rupees was found misappropriated from the rice mill in Jandiala, allegedly by its owner," he said.

The spokesperson further said that it would seek remand of the accused DFSC official from the court to investigate his modus operandi.

Last year, over 2.50 lakh bags of paddy were found to be missing from a rice mill in Amritsar during an inquiry by Punjab's Food and Civil Supplies Department.

At that time, the local department officials had allegedly kept the higher authorities in the dark about the missing stock.
(Get detailed and live results of each and every seat in the Lok Sabha elections and state Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim to know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interesting facts and trivia about the elections and see our informative graphics. Elections = News18)
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram