Punjab Woman Gets Husband Killed by Lover, Waits Through Night For 8-Year-old Son to Raise Alarm
ITI-Moga teacher Jasbir Singh, 57, was found murdered in the wee hours of August 4 with over 20 brutal wounds to his body.
Representative image.
Over a week after a 58-year-old man was stabbed to death at his house in Jagraon in Ludhiana, the police on Monday arrested his wife Daljit Kaur for hatching the conspiracy to kill him by teaming up with her paramour.
ITI-Moga teacher Jasbir Singh, 57, was found murdered in the wee hours of August 4 with over 20 brutal wounds to his body. His 40-year-old wife, injured herself, had claimed that three-four men broke into their home while the couple was sleeping with their eight-year-old son.
The deceased had undergone a female-to-man gender-reassignment surgery nearly 25 years ago and married Daljit Kaur of Dunike village in Moga nearly 10 years ago. The couple’s son, Amanat, was the first one to raise the alarm in the morning after hearing her mother’s cries for help.
The police said the woman was in a relationship with Harkrishan Singh Babbu of Sultanwind Road, Amritsar, for several years and wanted to marry him.
She hatched a plan to murder her husband with the help of her lover, who hired two contract killers.
According to a report in The Tribune, on the night of August 4, Daljit’s suspicious behaviour was captured in the CCTV cameras installed opposite her house. She waited for the contract killers to arrive there and the two killers were also seen entering the house.
The police said search is on to nab the woman’s paramour and the two contract killers.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
Also Watch
-
How Amit Shah Executed Modi Govt's Secret Plan to Abrogate Article 370
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
What Next for Karnataka? | What's Likely to Happen After HD Kumaraswamy Resigns
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
Anti-terror Amendment Bill Passed in Lok Sabha Amid Opposition Ruckus
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019
India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
-
Monday 22 July , 2019
Congratulations ISRO: PM Modi, President Kovind React To Chandrayaan 2 Launch
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Kashmiris are Informing Relatives About Cancelled Weddings Through Newspaper Ads
- Shweta Tiwari Files Police Complaint Against Husband Abhinav Kohli
- Woman Who Yelled at Priyanka Chopra Says the Actress Made Her Look Like the 'Bad Guy'
- Akshay Kumar Reveals He Suffers From Slipped Disc After Fighting Wrestler
- Indians Across the Country are Helping Kashmiris Away From Home 'Celebrate Eid'