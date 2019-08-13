Punjab Woman Gets Husband Killed by Lover, Waits Through Night For 8-Year-old Son to Raise Alarm

Over a week after a 58-year-old man was stabbed to death at his house in Jagraon in Ludhiana, the police on Monday arrested his wife Daljit Kaur for hatching the conspiracy to kill him by teaming up with her paramour.

ITI-Moga teacher Jasbir Singh, 57, was found murdered in the wee hours of August 4 with over 20 brutal wounds to his body. His 40-year-old wife, injured herself, had claimed that three-four men broke into their home while the couple was sleeping with their eight-year-old son.

The deceased had undergone a female-to-man gender-reassignment surgery nearly 25 years ago and married Daljit Kaur of Dunike village in Moga nearly 10 years ago. The couple’s son, Amanat, was the first one to raise the alarm in the morning after hearing her mother’s cries for help.

The police said the woman was in a relationship with Harkrishan Singh Babbu of Sultanwind Road, Amritsar, for several years and wanted to marry him.

She hatched a plan to murder her husband with the help of her lover, who hired two contract killers.

According to a report in The Tribune, on the night of August 4, Daljit’s suspicious behaviour was captured in the CCTV cameras installed opposite her house. She waited for the contract killers to arrive there and the two killers were also seen entering the house.

The police said search is on to nab the woman’s paramour and the two contract killers.

